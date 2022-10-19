Will Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller Series Still Happen? Website reveals | DC & DCEU

The character is considered for a solo show after her participation in Peacemaker and Black Adam.

Amanda Waller/The Suicide Squad/Warner/Reproduction

The reformulation in the management of Warner Bros. since the merger with Discovery has worried some fans, especially when it comes to shelving productions. But will the series focused on Amanda Wallerin Viola Daviswill it still happen?

In a recent update, for the happiness of fans of DC Comicsthe website deadline confirms that the show starring the Oscar winner is still in active development and in very early stages, although no further details of its plot have been revealed so far.

Viola Davis will return as the curious Amanda Waller after participating in the series Peacemaker for the HBO Maxin addition to his recent appearance in the new blockbuster for theaters, black adam. The unprecedented project is one of the future productions that James Gunn is developing for the character gallery of The Suicide Squadhis first film for the universe.

Will Amanda Waller end her DC role in her series?

Despite being forwarded to a show of its own and developed by James Gunnyou are sure that many other productions of the DC Comics must contain at least simple appearances of the significant character. Meanwhile, no other artist has been cast in his series other than Viola Davis.

The spin-off program Amanda Waller remains without an official title and premiere date for the streaming HBO Max.