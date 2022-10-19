Windows 11 File Explorer Tabs Are Open to Everyone – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Microsoft started distributing the tabs of the File Explorer this Tuesday (18). With the update, users of the Windows 11 may use tabs to facilitate navigation between folders on the computer. The feature appeared after the announcement of the 2022 Updatewhich made official the improvement in the system file manager.

Windows 11 (Image: Guilherme Reis/Tecnoblog)

The tabs were introduced by Microsoft in September. At the time, the company revealed the novelty that allows you to open multiple folders in the same window through tabs. How it works is similar to modern browsers, which offer tabs to help organize browsing when accessing multiple sites at the same time.

The company, however, has not started to distribute the novelty along with the 2022 Update. But the wait is thankfully over: with the KB5019509 update, users can now enjoy the File Explorer tabs. According to the company, the novelty tends to simplify daily tasks and collaboration in the operating system.

Windows 11 File Explorer gains tabs (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Windows 11 Explorer Gets Favorites Section

Microsoft listed other functions of the application in Tuesday’s announcement (18). This is the case with the new Favorites section, which allows you to pin the most used files. OneDrive has also gained some extra power to make sharing with your friends, co-workers and the like easier.

“When sharing content, Windows can also provide you with a list of contacts you are likely to share content with and some personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account,” they announced.

Suggested Actions is another new feature in Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

Suggested Actions helps to add events to the calendar

Windows 11 also received Suggested Actions. With the new feature, the system offers options to create events in the calendar if you have a date in the future in an email or website, for example. If there is a phone number, users can also make a Skype call at the press of a single button.

The taskbar also gained two improvements. Among them is the access to the Task Manager through the context menu of the area. Users will also be able to run more applications thanks to the floating window to display running programs if they go beyond the space allotted to icons.

“These new features and experiences begin to be available today [18 de outubro de 2022] and are a continuation of our commitment and journey to deliver continuous innovation in Windows to inspire and empower you,” they said.

Windows 11 gets taskbar improvements (Image: Handout/Microsoft)

With information: Bleeping Computer and Microsoft