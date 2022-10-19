Windows 11 File Explorer Tabs Are Open to Everyone – Tecnoblog

THE Microsoft started distributing the tabs of the File Explorer this Tuesday (18). With the update, users of the Windows 11 may use tabs to facilitate navigation between folders on the computer. The feature appeared after the announcement of the 2022 Updatewhich made official the improvement in the system file manager.

