Windows 11 gets improvements in File Explorer and Windows 10 gets a new update

Microsoft released new features for Windows 11 this Tuesday, 18, through an optional update that carries improvements in the File Explorer with the implementation of tabs that facilitate navigation in this area of ​​​​the system, facilitating access to system folders allowing in a single window. This feature has been long-awaited by software users and comes together with a tool that recommends actions based on the content that has been copied to the Windows clipboard, and it is even possible to create an event in the calendar application if a date is copied.

According to information, the developer has also responded to users’ requests by introducing a direct shortcut to the Task Manager in the Taskbar by clicking the right mouse button on any area of ​​the taskbar — it is also possible to check the running programs using the CTRL + command. Shift + ESC. Microsoft is expected to release a Photos app for Windows 11 in the second half of October with a redesigned layout and memory experience based on images saved on OneDrive, the Redmond giant’s cloud storage service.

In parallel to this, big tech has also made official an update to Windows 10 for users of version 21H2 and 22H2 with download available through Windows Update. Microsoft did not detail in the changelog the news and improvements recently released for the last generation of the system.

