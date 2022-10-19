With 223 million customers, Netflix details how you will pay for sharing passwords – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Apparently, Netflix is ​​managing to find itself again after a difficult start to 2022. The streaming platform reported to its investors an increase of 2.41 million paying users in the third quarter of the year. In addition, the company presented more about how it intends to monetize password sharing, something that has been in the pipeline for quite some time.

Netflix (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

After registering the first drop in subscribers in 10 years, it looked like Netflix was starting to navigate a murky sea. The company was even sued by investors and was even forced to lay off several employees.

However, it seems that the comeback of the brand is already in full swing.

Expecting to increase the customer base by 1 million, the company saw that number more than double when it released its fiscal report for the third quarter of 2022. Thus, the streaming platform gained 2.41 million new payers. In the United States and Canada alone, there were 104,000, reaching a total of 73.4 million users in the region.

Of course, this growth is not enough for a venture of this size. During an investor meeting, Netflix discussed how it plans to make money on the password-sharing issue. According to the company, starting in early 2023, it will charge a fee for anyone who wants to create “sub-accounts” for third parties.

The values ​​can reach R$ 16, depending on the amount of extra users, as seen in the experiments in Latin America. The feature would require payment from anyone who does not live with the subscription owner, but who wants to use the account.

Netflix wants to enter the world of cloud gaming

Even though it doesn’t have the expected reach on its gaming platform, the brand doesn’t seem to be interested in giving up anytime soon. According to Mike Verdu, VP of games at the company, Netflix is ​​thinking about the cloud gaming market to expand its installed base. He reported more to TechCrunch at a conference:

We are seriously exploring a cloud gaming offering so that we can reach members on TVs and PCs. We’re going to approach this the same way we did with mobile, which is to start small, be humble, be considerate, and then build. But it’s a step we think we should take to serve members where they are and on the devices on which they consume our product.

The information came alongside confirmation that the company is working on 55 new titles, but still no release date. Finally, I need to point out that the move by Netflix was announced after Google confirmed the cancellation of Stadia for January 2023.

With information: Engadget.