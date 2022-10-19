With salaries of up to BRL 50,000, find out which professions are on the rise for 2023

After two years of the pandemic, the job market has positive prospects for 2023. The expectation is that there will be a reduction in unemployment, but the most demanded professionals are increasingly specialized.

According to a study carried out by the consultancy Robert Half, areas such as technology, engineering, finance and insurance are on the rise for next year. The salaries of the most sought-after professionals reach up to BRL 50 thousand in the lifting.

The study, with national scope, points out that 94% of entrepreneurs are more optimistic now compared to 12 months ago and 47% of them intend to open new vacancies for next year.

Stable but dynamic scenario

For the senior client partner of the consultancy Korn Ferry, Antonio Mendonça, the job market should have a more stable scenario in terms of unemployment in 2023. Despite this, companies will continue in a moment of innovation.

He considers that the reinvention of models that took place in a forced way in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic must continue, but in an intentional way.

Antonio Mendonça Korn Ferry Senior Client Partner 2022 was a year in which this transformation, which is continuous, becomes more intentional, companies will have to work more on their value theses, and reflect this in the operational environment, in the value proposition to employees. But I don’t think that stops now with the end of the pandemic, because the new models, the possibility of the hybrid, that doesn’t stop ”

According to him, the areas of technology, engineering and logistics should continue to have high demand, even with a correction after the pandemic boom. The senior organizational development consultant at the LHH consultancy, Mariângela Schoenacker, adds that new topics enter the technology area’s radar.

“Tech professionals are always on the rise. Another topic that is also on the rise is cyber security, with the implementation of the LGPD. The whole part of a consultant, of data management. There is still a lot of talk about customer experience, which is a very key topic”, he says.

career transition

Realizing the market trends, professionals have been preparing to change their operating segment. This is the case of physical education professional and student Matheus Silveira, 29 years old.

Subtitle: Matheus Silveira is studying to enter the IT area next year Photograph: Kid Junior

He still works in the field of physical education, but enrolled in systems analysis and development in search of a better quality of life. The student prepares to enter the IT job market next year.

Matheus’s focus is to specialize in a specific language in the programming area, thus intending to get a job more easily. “I think it’s easier for me to find a job where the requirement is a programming language, rather than learning several things, focusing on just one and being better at it,” he says.

“Technology is always improving and I believe that the IT market will not be saturated anytime soon”, he hopes.

Graduated in civil engineering and currently working as a budget analyst, Emanuel Silva, 24, also changed careers because he envisioned a better future in the technology area. He switched from a CLT job in his field of vocational training to migrate to IT.

Emanuel Silva budget analyst I took this attitude even though I was decreasing because I foresee a better quality of life, I will work from home, only six hours, and I predict that the technology market has a very good future. I think from now on everything will have to do with technology”

Dissatisfied with the civil construction market, he expects a broader horizon in the area of ​​technology.

“I see a better market, I think the technology market is better than the civil construction market. My expectation is that the IT market will continue to grow, the trend is for everything to be more automated”, he says.

work model

Mariângela points out that in the current job market, competition does not necessarily occur between companies, but between work models. The home office or hybrid regime has become a differential to keep or not talent in the company.

“Increasingly, the work model is key to retaining professionals in companies. It is essential that people are not only concerned with attracting professionals, but have to retain professionals, giving them more autonomy and flexibility”, she says.

The consultant believes that points such as flexibility, adaptability, resilience and communication skills are very important in careers, both for companies and workers. The possibility of career growth is also a central point for talent retention.

Mariângela Schoenacker Senior Organizational Development Consultant at LHH What will make professionals change jobs is not just salary, but how much they are having the opportunity to develop and have flexibility in the company. Flexibility is an issue that remains strong post-pandemic, workers want to choose shift and where they work from”

Another important issue pointed out by Mariângela is the concern of companies with the mental health of employees, in a context in which burnout is an increasingly common occupational disease.

“What needs to be highlighted is the trend towards flexibility, of working anywhere, of new professions. These are things that are here to stay, they will not disappear in the short term. Today, professionals are questioning themselves more about the balance between professional and personal life, how much the company is helping with mental health and the opportunity to develop”, he summarizes.

Positions and areas on the rise and salaries

finance and accounting

Financial Planning/Controlling: salaries from R$5,000 to R$35,000

Financial Modeling: salaries from BRL 5,300 to BRL 41,300

Accounting/Tax (coordinator/manager): salaries from BRL 3,500 to BRL 20,500

Controller: salaries from BRL 16,800 to BRL 39,000

Treasury/Finance: salaries from BRL 3,500 to BRL 28,000

Human Resources

Remuneration and Benefits (senior analysts/specialists/coordinators): salaries from R$8,500 to R$33,850

Human and Organizational Development (senior analysts/specialists/coordinators): salaries from R$7,400 to R$17,650

HR Manager: salaries from BRL 18,700 to BRL 30,400

DHO Manager: salaries from BRL 19,000 to BRL 30,400

HR Director: salaries from BRL 29,800 to BRL 50,600

Tech Recruiter: salaries from BRL 6,500 to BRL 27,000

Legal

Lawyers specializing in M&A operations (full and senior): salaries from R$10,650 to R$24,150

Tax Advisory Lawyers (full and senior): salaries from R$9,000 to R$25,350

Civil Litigation Lawyers (full and senior): salaries from R$7,150 to R$18,050

Generalist lawyers (full to director): salaries from BRL 5,750 to BRL 42,300

Lawyers specialized in contracts (full): salaries from BRL 5,750 to BRL 10,850

Compliance lawyers / LGPD: salaries from BRL 5,350 to BRL 19,350

Banking and structured operations lawyers: salaries from R$5,300 to R$42,300

Information Technology

General Managers / Heads of IT: salaries from R$20,400 to R$34,200

Infrastructure professional (senior analysts, coordinators to managers): salaries from R$9,600 to R$28,350

Information security professional (specialists to managers): salaries from R$11,450 to R$38,700

DeVops / DevSecOps: salaries from BRL 14,650 to BRL 24,500

Product Owner: salaries from BRL 10,100 to BRL 17,050

Data professional: salaries from BRL 5,600 to BRL 36,100

Solutions Architect: salaries from BRL 15,350 to BRL 25,800

Tech Lead: salaries from BRL 29,850 to BRL 50,000

RPA developer: salaries from BRL 6,200 to BRL 20,600

Full Stack Developer (full and senior): salaries from R$9,250 to R$20,600

Develop Back-End (full and senior): salaries from R$9,200 to R$20,600

Front-End Developer (senior): salaries from BRL 13,050 to BRL 21,900

insurance

Finance (analysts/managers): salaries from BRL 6,900 to BRL 16,150

Actuarial (analysts/specialists): salaries from BRL 10,300 to BRL 15,300

Data Analytics (analysts/experts): salaries from BRL 8,200 to BRL 20,000

Commercial (managers): salaries from BRL 14,100 to BRL 21,150

Engineering

Supply Chain Manager: salaries from BRL 20,900 to BRL 30,000

Buyer: salaries from BRL 5,050 to BRL 11,650

Application/Sales Engineer: salaries from R$5,950 to R$13,850

Project Manager/PMO: salaries from BRL 14,550 to BRL 30,500

Technical sales manager: salaries from R$12,050 to R$30,500

S&OP Coordinator: salaries from BRL 10,100 to BRL 17,500

EHS/ESG Engineer: salaries from BRL 8,100 to BRL 18,050

Financial market

RM Private: salaries from BRL 23,100 to BRL 39,600

M&A (analysts / associates / VPs): salaries from BRL 14,150 to BRL 31,300

Corporate Credit (analysts / specialists): salaries from BRL 11,900 to BRL 25,400

Finance (directors/managers/VPs): salaries from BRL 19,000 to BRL 40,200

Compliance, Audit and Risk Professionals (analysts/managers): salaries from R$11,850 to R$30,950

RM Corporate: salaries from BRL 24,400 to BRL 37,350

ESG (analysts / specialists / managers): salaries from BRL 6,000 to BRL 22,000

Sales and Marketing

Account Executive: salaries from BRL 6,200 to BRL 17,150

Digital Marketing Coordinator: salaries from R$7,250 to R$16,550

E-commerce manager: salaries from BRL 10,750 to BRL 27,300

Digital Marketing Manager: salaries from BRL 11,500 to BRL 27,300

Digital Marketing Analyst: salaries from BRL 5,050 to BRL 12,200

CRM-CX: salaries from BRL 3,800 to BRL 9,500

Inside Sales: salaries from R$4,250 to R$9,500

Market Intelligence Analyst: salaries from BRL 6,050 to BRL 12,850

Is this content useful to you?

