Woman died trying to save dog from gunshots, remembers fiance

The fiancé of one of five victims of a gunman who opened fire in Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina (USA), last week, revealed to NBC’s “Sunday Today” program that the woman died trying to save her dog from pet. Mary Marshall, 35, was a veterinary doctor and was strolling along a trail along the Neuse Greenway River in her neighborhood when shots began to be fired.

According to Robert Steele, the dog freaked out and escaped the leash. That’s when he got a call from the bride.

“She said, ‘I need you to come home now’. Immediately, I could hear the gunshots,'” he said. Steele in recording of the channel, shown last Sunday (16).

He recalled the moment he realized Marshall was running after his dog and ended up shot and killed. Robert left the house and went in search of the bride, but he only came across police and detectives who occupied the neighborhood.

“And they started asking about Mary’s tattoos,” he said, before bursting into tears. “We knew. We knew she was gone,” he added.

Mary’s dog was found hours later, Marshall’s older sister Meaghan McCrickard told NBC News. “Scruff stayed with her all night and didn’t leave,” she said.

Shooting in Raleigh

Marshall was one of five people killed on the night of October 13 when Austin Thomas, 15, allegedly opened fire in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive, police said.

He then ran to the nearby trail, where he allegedly shot Marshall, completed the corporation.

On Friday morning, police identified the victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Susan Karnatz, 49; Marshal; off-duty Raleigh cop Gabriel Torres, 29; and the suspect’s older brother, James Thompson, 16.

Two more people, including another police officer, were injured, officials said. The alleged shooter was arrested and taken to a local hospital. But prosecutors say he will be tried as an adult.