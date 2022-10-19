World record for acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is broken by an electric car; Look

For a long time, the stigma prevailed that electric vehicles are not as fast as those with combustion engines. But this thinking is slowly changing, as technology advances and researchers scrutinize these cars.

The Tesla Roadster, for example, is one of those responsible for contesting the stigma that electric cars are not as fast as combustion engines. In addition, Tesla is one of the main exponents of the electric sports segment.

The car is able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds, breaking the almost insurmountable barrier of 2 seconds, challenging even for sports cars with a combustion engine.

The other vehicles manufactured by the company headed by Elon Musk are not as fast as the Roadster, but reach 100 km/h quickly, a fact that pleases fast car enthusiasts.

Contrary to most people’s thinking, combustion engines are not indispensable in fast vehicles. Only one of the ten fastest on the planet has a combustion engine: the Fahlke Larea GT1 S12. The car has a powerful 1260 V8 engine combined with a special body that weighs only 900 kg, which is very light compared to the same category.

The other vehicles in the ranking are completely electric or have hybrid engines, mixing combustion and electricity to reach high speeds.

Students at the University of Stuttgart (Germany), known as the Green Team, have developed an electric car capable of going from 0 to 100 km in just 1.46 seconds. The peak acceleration, according to the team, is the same as that achieved by spacecraft on re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The team has already held other records in the decade and has now regained the rank of “fastest vehicle in the world”. The mark was reached in the second attempt, since in the first one, technical problems prevented the realization of the tests, which took more than a year in preparation to reach the result.

The Guinness World Records record book records that the mark was reached by students at a track in Renningen, Stuttgart, Germany, on September 23. The previous one was from Swiss researchers from the AMZ team, who broke the Green Team record in 2016, with a vehicle that went from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.51.