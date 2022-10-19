World’s most powerful digital camera is 3.2 gigapixels – resolution is equivalent to 266 iPhones 13 | Innovation

Can you imagine what a 3.2 gigapixel digital camera would look like? Yea – GIGA pixels, a resolution capability of 3.2 thousand megapixels or 3.2 billion pixels . Because this equipment exists and is in California, West Coast of the United States. More specifically, in the laboratories of the Center for Linear Acceleration at Stanford University

The device will be part of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) – in direct translation: Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (understand further below), whose objective will be to record and catalog, in a period of 10 years, at least 20 billion galaxies spread across the universe.

2 of 9 The super lens is 3.2 gigapixels – the equivalent of 1,500 HDTVs or 2,666 iPhones. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory The super lens has 3.2 gigapixels – the equivalent of 1,500 HDTVs or 2,666 iPhones. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

In this way, scientists hope to better understand the emergence of these galaxies and the substance called “dark matter”, responsible for the composition of 95% of the universe and whose nature still remains unknown.

“It is the first time that a telescope will search a number of galaxies greater than the number of inhabitants of the Earth”, compared the project manager, Vincent Riot.

3 of 9 The super lens in the Stanford University lab. — Photo: Farrin Abbott / SLAC The super lens in the Stanford University lab. — Photo: Farrin Abbott / SLAC

The lens was born out of a partnership between Stanford University and the Brookhaven National Laboratory and the Center National de la Recherche Scientifique – the latter, from France.

At 1.65 meters high, 1.57 meters in diameter and weighing about three tons, the camera is so powerful that it can clearly capture the movement of dust on the surface of the moon.

In comparison, the scientists involved in the project claim that the image quality and amount of pixels generated by the camera is equivalent to 1,500 television screens or 266 iPhones 13.

Construction began on the device seven years ago in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be fully completed in May 2023.

4 of 9 The super lens mounted on a frame in the lab. — Photo: Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory The super lens mounted on a frame in the lab. — Photo: Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

5 of 9 Super Lens is 1.65 meters tall and 1.57 meters in diameter. — Photo: Infographics: Luisa Blanco/g1 Super lens is 1.65 meters tall and 1.57 meters in diameter. — Photo: Infographics: Luisa Blanco/g1

6 of 9 Vera Rubin Observatory, Chile. — Photo: Rubin Obs./NSF/AURA Vera Rubin Observatory, Chile. — Photo: Rubin Obs./NSF/AURA

The lens, which will equip the world’s most powerful camera, is an integral part of the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) project.

The device, just over eight meters high, is under construction at the site where the Vera Rubin Observatory will operate, at the top of Cerro Pachón, a mountain in the Andean region of Coquimbo, 2,715 meters above sea level, in Chile.

The observatory is expected to be fully operational in October 2024.

7 out of 9 Scientists pose next to the super lens. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory Scientists pose next to the super lens. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

All the lens numbers are superlative: the device will have 189 sensors – each measuring 16 millimeters – that will capture the equivalent of 15 Terabytes per night.

Term that became better known for designating the storage capacity of external HSs, each Terabyte corresponds to 1,024 gigabytes.

The heating provided for this activity is so high that the device will have a cooling mechanism, capable of reducing the temperature by up to -100 Cº.

8 of 9 Super lens transported from Tucson, Arizona, where it was built, to the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory Super lens transported from Tucson, Arizona, where it was built, to the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California. — Photo: Farrin Abbott/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The placement of the sensors was one of the most critical parts of the construction – not only because of the high cost of each one, but because of the risk that a bad placement could pose to the final quality of the project.

“It was like we parked Lamborghinis millimeters away from each other,” Riot compared.

9 of 9 The reproduction of a romanesco – a vegetable related to broccoli – was the first image made by the super lens. — Photo: LSST Camera Team/SLAC/VRO/Carnegie Institution The reproduction of a romanesco – a vegetable related to broccoli – was the first image made by the super lens. — Photo: LSST Camera Team/SLAC/VRO/Carnegie Institution

Despite being able to record galaxies that are many light-years from Earth, the first image captured by the super lens was far more humble: a Romanesque – a lesser-known cousin of broccoli.

The choice was not random.

“The camera team carefully chose the objects for the first sequence of images. One of them is the head of a romanesque, a vegetable very close to broccoli and selected for its very detailed structure”, reads a text published on the observatory’s website.