Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro face DxOMark camera test; check the results

Newly launched in the global market, the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have recently passed the DxOMark test bench having the camera set evaluated by the website team. Both models were presented by the Chinese giant in order to fill a space in the premium intermediate and high-end segments. The more affordable version brings the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra platform under the hood, while the Pro variant sports the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with the Adreno 730 GPU, powerful specs that also power peer rivals like the OnePlus 10T and Motorola. Edge 30 Ultra.

















Although the processor and graphics card are strong points of these smartphones, the camera set also stands out for bringing advanced sensors with high resolution and versatility. Starting with the Xiaomi 12T, this most basic model has a 20 MP front camera, while at the rear there is a 108 MP primary sensor (PDAF and OIS) followed by an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a 120º angle and, finally, a 2 MP macro with f/2.4 aperture. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, in turn, shares the same 8 MP ultrawide camera and 2 MP macro, but it stands out for including a primary sensor with 200 MP resolution instead of 108 MP of its inferior “brother”. See the analysis on DxOMark below:

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Considering DxOMark’s analysis, the Xiaomi 12T Pro obtained 129 points, occupying the 18th position in the global ranking of smartphones evaluated by the website, tying with the Huawei P40 Pro and losing to the OPPO Find X5 Pro (17th), Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos (15th) and Google Pixel 6 Pro (13th). Among the drawbacks noted by the team are poor white balance, limited dynamic range, underexposure in night shots, lack of detail in ultrawide shots, sudden changes in video exposure, autofocus (AF) failures and poor recording sharpness. of moving videos. In parallel to this, the mobile scored well in color exposure, details in well-lit environments, good video stabilization and good exposure and wide dynamic range in video. In addition, the 12 Pro also manages to provide efficient bokeh cropping while keeping the foreground in focus. See photos taken with my cell phone below:

Xiaomi 12 As expected, the Xiaomi 12 scored slightly lower than the more expensive model, earning 115 points and taking the 46th position in the global ranking, beating competitors like the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (48th), but falling behind models like ASUS Zenfone 8 (43rd). ) and Galaxy S21 (38th). Among the negative points are limited dynamic range in high contrast scenes, imprecision in registering skin tone on some occasions, unnatural facial skin, low flash brightness and ultrawide also with limited dynamic range. Despite these negative points, the model in question stands out for having good color exposure, detailed photographs with low noise, fast autofocus and accurate bokeh effect.

Technical sheet – Xiaomi 12T













75.9 x 163.1 x 8.6 mm

6.67 inches – 2712×1220 px











6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 Ultra Platform

Mali-G610 GPU

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 108 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 202g

Datasheet – Xiaomi 12T Pro









6.7-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 200 MP main sensor 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging

5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC

Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface

Dimensions: 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm

Weight: 205g

Do you intend to invest in one of these Xiaomi models? Tell us, comment!