YoWhatsApp can steal your passkey. Stay tuned!

Recently, an alternative option of the WhatsApp messaging app has started to steal various access keys from users. that can steal several access keys and then send them to a sector far from the developer.

But, this is not the first time the same trojan has been found. In the year 2021, there was a discovery on FMWhatsApp, another type of WhatsApp that has similar illegal practices. For those unaware, YoWhatsApp is a mod of the original app. In it, there are new features, which are used to attract new users.

Upon having access to the app, it promises to allow customizing the interface as well as chat blocking. In the original version of the app, the features mentioned above are not available for Android or even iOS. Therefore, many are impressed and end up wanting to have new experiences with the application.

The mod in question was being disseminated through Snaptube ads, an application well known for downloading videos, including malicious advertising. When installed, it will act in a hidden and discreet way.

Apparently everything will be as it always was. YoWhatsApp will ask for the same information required by the original app. But what the user has no idea is that by granting permission to the application, he will be accepting that the Triada trojan also has access.

The troja will be able to surreptitiously register the individual in paid subscriptions and contribute to someone’s benefit. But, much worse than that, the troja could still steal your access key, which will certainly be a great loss if abused by attackers.

So far there has been no information about Kaspersky finding any kind of abuse with access keys. But according to the reports made by the experts, the keys can grant access to the victim’s WhatsApp. In addition to having the opportunity to disclose confidential personal information by impersonating the victim.

Stay tuned!

Knowing all this information, you have to keep an eye out. That’s because there is an application very similar to YoWhatsApp, and we are talking about WhatsApp Plus. The app is available for download and can do the same damage as YoWhatsApp.

The app is available for download on VidMate, another video downloading app that is extremely popular among Android users.