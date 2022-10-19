Zac Efron turns 35

Hollywood star Zac Efron turns 31 today (18). Despite having his youth immortalized in his face, the artist who has participated in more than thirty films carries a very peculiar history and is definitely outside the curve of the American industry.

From childhood, young Zachary impressed everyone with his talent in the theater, playing classic characters such as Peter Pan. At the age of sixteen he began to participate in some American television series and films, such as ER and The Guardian., marking your face in people’s heads. But it wasn’t until 2006, at the age of nineteen, that the doors of success really opened for the actor.

Zac Efron at the beginning of his career. (Photo: Playback/Cinebuzz)

The success of High School Musical took Zac Efron’s life to another level, amplifying all proportions of opportunity and lifestyle. His face was seen on T-shirts and posters. Everyone wanted to know about the young actor who took the whole world by storm at a time when productions like Twilight and Harry Potter drew a lot of attention. They wanted to know who he was, what he did, who he went out with. Zac entered Disney’s troubled youth scene with a free pass, along with his Vanessa Hudgens, Dylan Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) and company.

Even so, the promising young man never escaped the public’s expectation of having a new heartthrob in Hollywood, and he continued to make projects along these lines, in romantic comedy productions such as “17 Again” (2009) and “A Lucky Man” (2012). ).

Zac Efron as basketball player Troy Bolton in High School Music. (Photo: Playback/Antenna3)

For years, the actor kept his career in a safe zone of comfort and success, participating in great productions but without escaping from a stereotype of character. Until in 2017, with his work consolidated and being recognized as a symbol of his generation, something changed in Zac Efron’s career.

The former Disney teen star suddenly debuted in two productions by creative studio A24, “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and “The Beach Bum” (2018). These two works completely clash with the rest of his career, bringing an insane, angry and temperamental Zac Efron. After presenting this contrast in his work, the artist did not stop and launched himself in the production “Extremely Perverse, Scandalously Cruel and Vile” (2019) playing the serial killer Ted Bundy.

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy. (Photo: Playback/Monet)

This sudden change in career is interesting to observe, because considering the actor’s degree of maturity, it is very fair for him to venture into new formats, as much as they cause the public to be strange, they do not affect a consolidated career at all. However, this turn of the Zac Efron era was not limited only to his career as an actor, but also to his personal life, which has been accumulating controversy for a few years now.

Recently, the actor revealed that he underwent jaw surgery after an accident that disfigured his face, causing an estrangement in the public and jokes about his appearance. In addition, Efron dropped a packet of condoms from his pocket at the awards show for a children’s movie and had nudes leaked by hackers on the internet. This made his name to circulate again and leverage his new productions even more.

After twenty years of career and thirty-one of life, the eternal Troy Bolton accumulates a net worth of R$ 131 million, is quoted to play the new Wolverine and has one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, even with some modifications.

Featured photo: Zac Efron in The Beach Bum (2019), one of the most controversial characters of his career. Reproduction: Twitter.