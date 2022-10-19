Zenfone 9 arrives in Brazil for R$ 3,999

After the global presentation in July, the Asus finally announced the Zenfone 9 in Brazil. The Taiwanese manufacturer’s new smartphone delivers high-end specifications, including Qualcomm’s best processor at the moment, water resistance and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. The device will be available from November for prices starting from R$ 3999.



Zenfone 9 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

The latest flagship from Asus should appeal to those consumers looking for a compact device. The Super AMOLED screen measures 5.9 inches with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,100 nits of maximum brightness and glass with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Inside, the manufacturer has inserted a 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, combined with 6GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Considering that this is Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset at the moment, you can expect high performance in any task.

Unlike other models, the Zenfone 9 arrives on the market with just two cameras at the rear: the main 50 megapixel with optical image stabilization, and the secondary 12 megapixel wide-angle with a 113-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 12 megapixels.

The device’s battery has a capacity of 4,300 mAh with support for 30-watt fast charging. The new top of the line Asus It also offers compatibility with 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, USB-C port, water resistance, stereo speakers and a fingerprint reader on the side.

Zenfone 9 datasheet:

Operational system: android 12

android 12 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (4nm) SM8450

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (4nm) SM8450 RAM memory: 8GB and 16GB

8GB and 16GB Internal Storage: 128GB, 256GB and UFS 3.1

128GB, 256GB and UFS 3.1 Screen – Type: Super AMOLED

Super AMOLED Screen – Size: 5.9

5.9 Screen – Resolution: 2400 x 1080

2400 x 1080 Main camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56, OIS and PDAF

50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56, OIS and PDAF 2nd camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 113° (ultrawide)

12 MP, f/2.2, 113° (ultrawide) Frontal camera: 12 MP, f/2.5 (wide)

12 MP, f/2.5 (wide) Drums: 4300 mAh

4300 mAh Charger: 30W

30W 5G: Yea

price and availability



Availability of Zenfone 9 (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

O Zenfone 9 will be available from November. The version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage can be purchased for R$ 3,999. There is no information about the other models yet.

First impressions

When using the device, we can notice that the interfaces and application changes are very fast, with the actions being executed immediately, showing that the effort made by the Asus to make the smartphone fast really worked.

We analyzed the mobile in games and as you can see in the test below, it did very well. It was no wonder, as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 16GB of RAM makes the Zenfone 9 one of the most powerful models on the market.

Using a compact smartphone is a pleasure, being quite easy to handle with just one hand. The 5.9-inch screen features great resolution and colors, making it clear that the Asus didn’t skimp on that either.

However, what caught our attention the most was the stabilization of the cameras. After recording some videos in 4K resolution, we were able to see that both the main and wide-angle sensors deliver incredible stabilization, giving the impression that we are dealing with a gimbal.