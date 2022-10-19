Zoe Saldaña Relationship Status: Who Is The From Scratch Star Married To?

Take the tissues because From scratch is about to become your latest Netflix marathon, but don’t be surprised if it makes you cry a few times while watching! Leading actress Zoe Saldaña excels in the lead role as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying abroad in Italy when she meets and falls in love with handsome Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

From scratch is based on Tembi Locke’s memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home, and Locke co-created the series with his sister Attica Locke. Not only is Tembi Locke a gifted writer, but she’s also an actress, and you might recognize her from the time she played Dr. Grace Monroe in the Syfy series eureka.

Since From scratch has a major romance at its center, it might lead viewers to wonder about the actress’ real off-screen love life. If you’re a fan of Saldaña, you probably already know she’s married, as she and her husband have attended many events together in the last (nearly) decade they’ve been together!

Who is From Scratch star Zoe Saldaña married to?

Saldaña is married to Italian artist Marco Perego. Perego adopted each other’s last names after they were married, making his full name Marco Perego-Saldaña and Zoe’s full name Zoe Saldaña-Perego. The couple started dating in early 2013 and got married later that year. They’ve been together for almost a decade!

They have three children between them, all boys. Her twin children were born first in 2014, and her third child came in 2017. The actress has often discussed raising her children in a bilingual home since she and her husband speak Spanish, English, and Italian.

Before meeting Perego, Saldaña was linked to her Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Bradley Cooper and actor and entrepreneur Keith Britton before that.

From scratch premieres this Friday, October 21 on Netflix. Add it to your watchlist right now!