13th Gen Intel Core: Are the Ryzen 7000s in Trouble?

A few weeks after AMD made everything from scratch with the AM5 platform and its Ryzen 7000 processors, Intel’s answer comes in a much less reshaping way: the 13th generation Intel Core, the Raptor Lake, is far from a revolution in the line-up. up of the company. They use the foundations of the 12th generation, codenamed Alder Lake, while maintaining the same set of technologies, such as the hybrid structure of performance and efficiency cores. So does that mean you can’t expect big changes? Oh, make no mistake, the foundation is still the same, but there are some very interesting things going on in Intel’s new generation of processors.

For our tests we had two processors available: the Intel Core i9-13900K, top-of-the-line 13th Gen Intel Core model, and the other opposite of the initial options in this product family, the Intel Core i5-13600K. On mainboards our tests included two models of the new Z790 socket, the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master and the ASUS Z790 ROG Hero. Our tests also included variations with tests on DDR4 and DDR5 memory.

All the same but different

In Raptor Lake we have the same structures present in Alder Lake, that means that we are talking about a chip made in the Intel 7 process in 10nm SuperFin, with a combination of performance cores and efficiency cores. So if that’s the case, where are the 15% per-thread performance improvements and the 41% multithreaded gains that Intel claims these processors deliver? This is achieved through optimizations of the existing structures, and in particular, in the frequencies.

Intel has increased just about everything when it comes to frequencies, from base and turbo operation of the cores, both efficiency and performance, with the 13900K operating practically fixed at 5.5GHz on all 8 efficiency cores, while even the connection between modules I gain up to 900MHz in operation. This is added to the increase in memory support frequencies, which go up to 5600MT/s, being able to go further via OC, a big advantage over the 12th Core that was already starting to work well above 5000MT/s, and which had support official up to just 4800MT/s. This plus the increased level 2 cache (L2 cache) results in noticeable per-thread performance gains:

In single-thread CineBENCH, one of the best tests to measure performance per logical processor core, we were able to measure a 17% gain of the 13900K versus the 12900K, showing this promised generational gain. And when we let processors use all their cores? Yes, the promised 40% comes with ease:

This means that, after a long time, the Ryzen 9 7950X is no longer lonely at the top of performance graphics, and finally has heavy competition from the 13900K, in a “frank exchange” in our tests of professional applications, with a good advantage for the Intel Core in tests like Premiere and rendering in x264, a balanced dispute in rendering in Blender and an advantage for AMD in tests like WinRAR. At this point it’s worth remembering that the price of the 13900K is between the cost of the Ryzen 9 7900X and the 7950X, which means that AMD’s high-end segment is officially in trouble.

But it’s not just up there that things got hot – and even getting hot will be a topic of this article. In the mid-range segment the Ryzen 5 7600X has a huge quarry to deal with, as the Core i5-13600K powered by more cores is opening up 40-60% margins in professional applications, one big jump! Luckily, at least here the price has a margin in its favor, but that may not be enough, as we will comment later.

Okay, and it all affects how the guild the games? The truth is that we are in a scenario where all high-end processors from AMD and Intel, with their high-frequency Ryzen 5 and Core i5 lines or more, are currently completely tangled up in our performance graphics. Our despair is so much that we are already testing an RTX 3080 Ti at 720p to try to find differences, and they still don’t show up:

We have wins for each side, but a lot of our battery of tests using settings that make sense, like using a high resolution and good quality with an RTX 3080 Ti, results in draws and more draws. There’s also no shortage of games reaching the limit of the graphics engine and not raising the FPS anymore, so that’s why we’re about to change several of the games tested on our batteries both CPU and GPU. The latest processors are flattening the RTX 3080 Ti, while the RTX 4090 has been ruthless with our AMD Ryzen 9 5900X currently used on our graphics card test bench.

The game turned

But there is one very favorable factor for 13th Gen Intel Cores versus AMD Ryzen 7000s: more mainboards and available memories. Well, what was an advantage of AMD thanks to the longevity of the AM4, at this very brief moment, is an advantage of Intel. While you need to buy a new motherboard and DDR5 memories to build a new generation Ryzen platform, the Intel Raptor Lake can use Alder Lake 600 series mainboards, in addition to having options that support DDR5 or the cheaper DDR4, which not only are they just as competent, they even do better in some tests due to the low latency of DDR4 technology.

And that’s why I said that the cheapest 400 reais for the Ryzen 5 7600X might not be enough. This cost difference can quickly disappear if we weigh the additional price of DDR5 memories and AM5 motherboards versus more modest Intel B660M or even Z690 models. There are benefits for those who bet on the newer mainboards, Z790 chipset, such as more PCIe lanes, updated USB 3.2 and more chances of getting high memory overclocks, but for many people, the feature set of 600 chipset cards should be enough.

Is it me or is it hot in here?

But we have a serious problem in this new generation, and I don’t think I’m going to take anyone by surprise when I say he’s the warm-up. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Intel improving manufacturing processes with higher frequencies, something that was explored a lot especially in the astral hell that was the company’s 14nm. The problem is that as much as the improvement in manufacturing achieves stability, it doesn’t work miracles, and we have some very “warm” models on these 13th generation Intel Core Cores.

Very hot high-end CPUs are the new normal. Caprichem in liquid cooling

The high-end Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core Raptor Lake are essentially killing our methodology with the Noctua U12s cooler. He is no longer a reference, as he can’t handle the dissipation of these guys. And it’s impressive to see that even efficient liquid cooling like the Master Liquid PL360 Flux is struggling to keep these processors away from their operating limit temperatures:

None of the graphics models showed a sign of thermal throttling, which is when the CPU loses performance to avoid critical overheating. But see how the Ryzen 7000 is not far from the 95ºC that are the operating limit of this generation from AMD, and the 13900K is even worse and reaches 100ºC. An important detail is that even reaching this temperature, it did not present a clear limitation in the operation, maintaining the boost in multiple cores and delivering the best result in our tests in Blender.

But this is a result of the 13900K’s behavior: it operates at very high voltages, with the Vcore going up to 1.4v, something we’ve seen some Ryzen 7000s do at their stock settings too. After an undervolt setting at 1.35v we saw a significant improvement from the Core i9, showing that Intel needs to bring a more automated way to put these processors in a more efficient and cooler operating mode, as is the AMD Eco. And it is also the realization that this is a generation of CPUs, both AMD and Intel, that will, unfortunately, normalize the need for powerful fans and high energy consumption.

The exception turns out to be only the Core i5-13600K. He is the only one that didn’t raise electrical voltages excessively and didn’t even reach excessively high temperatures in stress tests, and it was even one that brought a little more overclocking leeway. Apart from that, the Core i9-13900K and all Ryzen 7000s seem to be configured very close to the limit that silicon holds, and already crossing the threshold of efficiency towards modest performance gains.

Conclusion

In the middle of the Ryzen 7000 has Intel Core Raptor Lake, it has Intel Core Raptor Lake in the middle of the Ryzen 7000. AMD finally managed to balance the game in performance per thread, sticking to rival Intel in games and applications in which it was in disadvantage. But the increase in the number of 13th generation cores puts AMD in a complicated dispute in intermediate segments, where it was already getting the worst, and even loses the hegemony where it dominated, such as the Ryzen 9 7950X, which in addition to being much more expensive, is now falling behind 13900K in various render-heavy scenarios and where 12900K didn’t even come close. Let’s see how AMD’s response will be, perhaps bringing more aggressive prices to counter this rival’s evolution.

It’s interesting to see the turning point that the 13th Gen Intel Core represents. Since the introduction of Ryzen, AMD has always been the company delivering the best deal when it comes to cores per price segment. The red side of the force was evolving the efficiency of its chiplets, reducing latencies and increasing frequencies, and when it reached a single-thread level similar to rivals Intel Core, it was Intel’s turn for the first time to turn the tide. Today a Core i5 offers more cores than a rival Ryzen 5, and the Core i9-13900K offers 32 threads for a lower cost than a 7950X.all this without taking into account the additional cost of the AM5 platform and DDR5 memories, compared to the possibility of using a 600 series chipset and DDR4 with Intel.

While more interesting things are happening in heavy rendering tests and professional applications, in games we are actually going into a doldrums. Any good performance Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor, or even a Core i5 Alder Lake, already delivers a level of performance so high in games that you can take anyone and build your machine to play. Perhaps the biggest proof of this is companies trying to make performance graphs attractive with variations that barely make a 10% difference, something they swear matters. But no matter, no.