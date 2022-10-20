13th Gen Intel Core codenamed Raptor Lake: what changes in the new CPUs?

More cores, level 2 cache expansion and higher frequencies are highlights

While rival AMD just made a big change to its productswith the introduction of Zen4 and AM5 socketsthe new generation of processors from Intel, the 13th generation Intel Core, codenamed Raptor Lake, forms the foundation of Alder Lake products for their development, bringing improvements with the objective of seeking more performance and efficiency. According to Intel estimates, the performance gain per thread is 15%, while this generation’s multithreading will bring a 41% increase over equivalent products of the previous generation.

Complete presentation of the 13th generation

Intel Core on Intel Innovation 2022

Raptor Lake processors are based on the 10nm SuperFin manufacturing process, and Intel has made improvements in what is the third generation of this technology named by the process company Intel 7. Intel maintains the hybrid architecture concept introduced with the 12th generation models, codenamed Alder Lake, with performance cores and efficiency cores composing the processor and being used dynamically according to the demand of the processes that occur in the system.

The Raptor Lakes share the basic structures of the Alder Lakes

Keeping the foundations of the previous generation brings benefits versus the competition that has just made a major platform switch. While AMD and Ryzen 7000 demand new mainboards and DDR5 memories, Raptor Lake can operate on the 600 chipset already in use in Alder Lake. These processors can also operate with both the new memories and the previous standard, DDR4, bringing a potential total cost advantage of the platform in favor of the 13th Gen Intel Core in a duel with Ryzen 7000 models. After all the longevity of the AM4, It is curious to see that, in the short time of the turn of this generation, Intel will be at an advantage that AMD normally had in recent years.

Along with the release of the 13th Gen Intel Core a new line of chipsets was introduced, the 700 series, which includes increments in the number of PCIe lanes and natively added 20Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connections. It will only be needed by consumers who want these I/O increments, but owners of a 600 platform, or who don’t have it but want to take advantage of the lower cost of mainboards already on the market, and don’t need these upgrades, can keep the platform previous without problems. Even without major updates, the Raptor Lake platform has no problem being outdated, as newer technologies such as PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 have been available since the 600 series and Alder Lake.

The basis of performance cores (p-cores), the Raptor Cove, increase the communication speed between modules up to 600MHz and introduce 2MB of level 2 cache memory (L2 cache) per core, an increase over the 1.25MB of the Alder Lake models. Another novelty is the new, more efficient prefetch algorithm, which shifts data that will be needed for processing to the cache, with more advance and precision.

The 13th generation brings increments in the amount of cache and the number of cores

At the end of the efficiency cores (e-cores) we have the biggest increase of the 13th generation. Raptor Lake models will feature twice as many e-cores compared to similar models from the previous generation.. This expands the Core i9 13900K to a total of eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, for a total of 24 cores and 32 threads. Its predecessor, the 12900K featured 16 cores and 24 threads. This increase in the number of cores is one of the main factors responsible for the increase in multithreaded performance of this generation.

Because of the greater number of cores available, and with more cache on each core or cluster of cores, a Raptor Lake processor can have more than double the L2 cache available, with the Core i9-13900K bringing 34MB versus the Core i9’s 14MB. -12900K, for example. The level 3 cache (L3 cache) has also been slightly expanded, rising from 30MB to 36MB on this top-end model of the Core family.

In terms of latency and memory bandwidth, we have important improvements. Memory support has been expanded to higher speeds, achieving 5600MT/s when one memory per channel is placed, while the fabricwhich makes the connectivity between the modules on the chip, has an operating frequency of 900MHz faster.

Increased frequencies and more overclocking potential are among the highlights

But the main performance gain per thread is due to another factor: the increase in operating frequencies. The Intel Raptor Lake comes from the factory with boosts that can reach 5.8GHz in their performance cores, with specific models being able to operate at 6GHz, while the efficiency cores go up from 3.9GHz in Alder Lake to up to 4.3GHz in Raptor Lake. In overclocking this microarchitecture can reach impressive values, with Intel’s internal tests already breaking the 8GHz barrier, and DDR5 memories reaching 10,000MT/s.

As usual, the Raptor Lake makes its debut with the high-end models, with K-end products from the Intel Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 line, as well as the KF variants, those without integrated graphics, with the usual it is subsequently products from the input and intermediate segments are introduced over time. The products hit the market on October 20th, and pre-sales are already taking place here in Brazil.