14 players win 1st title in Fla’s ‘golden age’

Champion of Libertadores, Recopa Sudamericana, two-time Brazilian champion, two-time champion of the Supercopa do Brasil, three-time champion of Rio… for the club from Gávea only now, with the conquest of the Copa do Brasil on penalties over Corinthians, in the case of players like David Luiz, Vidal and Everton Cebolinha.

In total, there are 14 athletes who “debuted” with the red-black shirt, ten of whom were hired more recently and four young people promoted to the professional this season.

Among the reinforcements are goalkeeper Santos; full-backs Ayrton Lucas and Varela; defenders David Luiz, Pablo and Fabrício Bruno; midfielders Vidal and Erick Pulgar; and forwards Marinho and Everton Cebolinha. Of these, only Santos and Cebolinha had previously won the Copa do Brasil. The goalkeeper lifted this mug in 2019, for Athletico-PR, and the striker in 2016, for Grêmio.

The other four players were revealed at Flamengo’s base: goalkeeper Matheus Cunha, defender Cleiton and midfielders Victor Hugo and Matheus França.

“For me it’s been very special, because it was my first title with Flamengo. So, I’m very happy to wear this shirt and give joy to this crowd”, declared goalkeeper Santos, one of the “debutantes” rubro-blacks.

Flamengo still has the chance to win another title in 2022, and a big one: Libertadores, where on the 29th they face Athletico-PR, at the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

See the players who debuted with the conquest of the Copa do Brasil:

goalkeepers

Santos and Matheus Cunha

defenders

David Luiz, Fabricio Bruno, Pablo and Cleiton

sides

Varela and Ayrton Lucas

Socks

Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Victor Hugo and Matheus França

attackers

Marino and Everton Chives