47 kg pumpkin enters Guinness | agribusiness

A farmer in the United States entered the Guinness Book of Records after harvesting a pumpkin weighing 47.4 kg, the heaviest in the world in this variety. Botanically classified as moschata cucurbita, the fruit weighs about eight medium-sized pumpkins .

Shaped like a peanut, the pumpkin was grown by Derek Ruthruff in Charlotte, Michigan.

The giant specimen was planted on April 15 of this year and hand pollinated after three months. The seed is from a pumpkin that weighed 25.1 kg.

Released this month, the recognition came after the farmer sent the information for evaluation to representatives of the “Great Pumpkin Commonwealth”, an international organization that sets rules and standards for those who have the hobby of growing pumpkins, according to Guinness.

According to Geovani Bernardo Amaro, who is the coordinator of the work on Genetic Improvement of Pumpkins and Strawberries at Embrapa, pumpkin contests take place in several countries.

“In some [concursos] strawberries weighing more than 500 kg are presented. Even in commercial crops of local varieties, larger fruits appear, as happened in a school garden in 2018 in the Federal District, which weighed 50 kg and was one meter long,” he said.

Amaro claims that there are thousands of varieties all over the world. “[a abóbora reconhecida no Guinness] It looks a bit like our commercial cultivar Caravela”, he explains. In this Brazilian case, the plant has soft cream colored buds, orange pulp and can be used in the preparation of sweets.

Derek has been growing competitively in growing oversized vegetables. He has already harvested a pumpkin of another species weighing 806.7 kg and has more than half of the property set aside for growing the fruit.

“I’ve always loved pumpkin,” said the farmer.

According to a Guinness publication, he held on to his dream of winning the world record as an example to his children that “if you put your heart into something and put in the effort, anything is possible”.

But growing massive vegetables is not such an easy task. Derek says the plant requires daily maintenance and inputs.

The record-breaking pumpkin was hand-pollinated due to genetic control. Before carrying out the transplant of the plant, analyzes and corrections were made in the soil.

In the cultivation area, structures were installed to keep the plant and the soil protected from frost.

A special net was built to keep the fruit off the ground and allow airflow. In addition, the impacts of the sun on the fruit were also monitored.

To ensure the growth of the giant specimen, management includes constant pruning and removal of all other pumpkins from the branches. In this way, the fruit was ready to be harvested and win the title.

