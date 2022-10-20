“A request of €2 million”; São Paulo seeks to hire Luciano’s ‘enemy’ striker for 2023

São Paulo is undergoing a process of reformulation for the 2023 season. With that, several names should leave the team and some will also arrive. Due to the scarcity of resources, Tricolor do Morumbi should not bring ‘heavy’ names and only a few ‘punctual’ signings.

Some of the names that were acquired by the board during 2022, such as Galoppo, Bustos and Ferraresi, are already seen as reinforcements and should have more opportunities. However, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, a striker who SPFC has even made contact, it’s Léo Pereira.

Léo is only 22 years old and currently wears the shirt of Atlético Goianiense, a team that São Paulo eliminated in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana. After the victory on penalties, striker Luciano, did a live on his Instagram, where he demanded more respect from Léo Pereira, who provoked the Tricolor during the match. Now both players can become teammates.

“São Paulo talked in recent days with Atlético-GO about the possibility of hiring striker Léo Pereira. 22-year-old speed and dribbling athlete. He is a player with the characteristics requested by Rogério Ceni. São Paulo approached Atlético-GO asking for the player’s loan for a season“, revealed Nicholas.

However, Atlético-GO’s board sees Léo Pereira as a valued player and would like to make a sale, earning money on top of the striker: “The answer from Atlético-GO would be to just negotiate the player permanently, with a request of 2 million euros (approximately R$ 10 million)“, concluded George.