Abel Ferreira and Renato Gaúcho are nominated for the best coach award; see competitors | football

Coaches Abel Ferreira and Renato Portaluppi were nominated for the award for best coach of 2022 by the Globe Soccer Awards, an event that has taken place in Dubai since 2010. The commanders of Palmeiras and Grêmio compete with 18 other names, all of whom work in Europe.
The current coach of the tricolor gaucho comes from work at Flamengo last year, when he was a finalist for Libertadores, defeated precisely by Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira, who was twice champion of the continental tournament.
Renato shows award nomination to Grêmio players
At Grêmio’s training this Thursday, a scene by Renato drew attention. Before talking to the squad, the coach showed the cell phone to some players with the news of his nomination for the award.
Other competitors include Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. There are also three women nominated: Sonia Bompastor of Lyon, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg of the German national team and Sarina Wiegman of the English national team.
Abel Ferreira and Renato Portaluppi faced each other in the final Copa do Brasil 2020 — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Three Brazilian clubs were also nominated for the best club of the year award: Athletico-PR, Flamengo and Palmeiras.
The 13th Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai is scheduled for November 17th, three days before the start of the World Cup. The current winner in the best coach category is Roberto Mancini, from the Italian national team. This year, however, it was off the list.
- Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
- Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)
- Sergio Conceição (Porto)
- Unai Emery (Villarreal)
- Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras)
- Renato Portaluppi (Gremio)
- Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona women)
- Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan)
- Jose Mourinho (Rome)
- Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich)
- Stefano Pioli (Milan)
- Mauricio Pochettino (no club)
- Arne Slot (Feyenoord)
- Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany national team)
- Sarina Wiegman (England national team)
- Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona)