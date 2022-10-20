AFA thanks Matthäus for returning Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt | international football

This Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced that it had received the historic shirt that Maradona wore in the 1986 World Cup final. The shirt was donated by German Lothar Matthäus, who had exchanged the object with Diego after the game. which secured the Albiceleste’s second world title.
The former player donated the article, which was first delivered to the Argentine Embassy in Madrid and then on to the country of brothers. The news was announced by the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, through a message on social networks.
— Very proud to have recovered Maradona’s armor in the 1986 World Cup final. Very soon everyone will be able to have the luxury of visiting it thanks to Marcelo Ordás (shirt collector) and especially Matthäus, who from now on is with the doors open to our house,” Tapia said.
Matthäus, on the right, wearing Maradona’s 86 World Cup shirt — Photo: EFE
Marcelo Ordás and Claudio Tapia pose with the historic shirt — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
After 36 years of losing the world title in 1986, Matthäus talked about swapping shirts with his Argentine friend.
“As friends, we always exchange shirts. I didn’t have much time to talk about this game and it was all very fast – commented the German.
Friends Maradona and Lothar Matthäus, in a friendly in Italy in the 1988/89 season — Photo: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images