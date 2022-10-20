After Flamengo’s title, David Luiz exposes family drama: ‘The world fell’

Disclosure David Luiz takes family scare after winning the Flamengo title

On Wednesday night (19), the

Flamengo

became four-time champion of Brazil’s Cup

after beating the rival Corinthians

in penalties. However, during post-game meals, the defender David Luiz

he was crestfallen and tense.

In an interview, the player revealed to ‘sportv’ that his sister, brother-in-law and nephew had a car accident and that he had received the news after the final whistle of the match. David Luiz dedicated the victory and title to his family.

See photo gallery of David Luiz:

“Perhaps people didn’t understand, because I didn’t celebrate and thank you, but unfortunately, my family, my sister along with my brother-in-law and nephew had a car accident and couldn’t make it. They were coming. They hurt a little, but they’ve already been taken care of. and medicated”, said David Luiz.

“When they gave me this news, right after the game, my world fell apart. You’re scary, I wanted to talk to my family in some way, but thank God, everything is fine. I managed to talk, they’re fine. And I dedicate it to them also the title”, he added.

O Flamengo defender

also took advantage of his speech to recognize the fans who support the club and players on a daily basis.

“People don’t understand that we have life, that there are moments when an illness, an accident, anything happens. And that we are here, with the greatest love and dedication possible, to try to repay everything we receive. So, for me, the title is totally dedicated to these people who support us every day, whether here or off the field, because to get somewhere, you need the help of a lot of people.”

