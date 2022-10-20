After leaving the role, the actress does not want to leave the series

Interpreter of Maggie since the second season of The Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan even left the series of zombies in the ninth year of the attraction to seek new challenges. After returning to the character in the 11th wave, the actress no longer wants to abandon the role.

Lauren’s history in the franchise is marked by slaps and kisses. Dissatisfied with the pay gap between her and the male leads, the actress left The Walking Dead during its ninth season to star in the failed Whiskey Cavalier (2019), which was canceled with just 13 episodes.

Maggie’s absence was part of a revolution in the series’ plot, but the character returned in the final stretch of season 10 and is confirmed for the 11th and final year of the attraction. Lauren’s success in the role is such that the actress will star in The Walkand Dead: Dead City, a spin-off centered on Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lauren confessed that she has no plans to leave Maggie anymore. If it’s up to her, she’ll live the character forever — or until the zombie franchise comes to an end.

“Sometimes people say to me, ‘Wow, you’ve been doing the show for a long time.’ I just answer, ‘And I hope to keep doing it forever,’” the 40-year-old actress said.

About Dead City, Lauren explained that being in a new series alongside a practically renewed cast was one of the reasons that attracted her to the project. In addition, the fact that the plot takes place in an iconic city like New York increased the spin-off’s narrative possibilities.

“Jeff and I know the way. And so we got here with this whole bunch of new people. These are characters that we’ve been with for a long time, but now we do that in this whole new scenario with New York, which is really cool. The story that Eli [Jorné, showrunner do spin-off] wrote allows us to really get into the dark side of the soul in a way that you can’t always do with a huge cast,” he added.

While Maggie and Negam remain rivals in The Walking Dead’s final season, their relationship will have a different dynamic in Dead City. At least that’s what the actress indicates, who also delivered that conflicts between the two continue to happen in the derivative attraction.

“It’s not just the barbs exchanged between Maggie and Negan. It’s the complexities of the space between these two people and how they’ll be forced to face it that see things differently — even when they might not be all that different. That for me was incredibly refreshing.”

Filming on the spin-off is currently taking place in New Jersey, in the United States, with a premiere scheduled for 2023. The first season will have six episodes and will show Negan and Maggie wandering the island of Manhattan, in New York. The place was isolated from society after the zombie apocalypse and will be explored by the duo of former rivals in search of survivors.

Check out the official synopsis for Dead City:

“The series sees the popular characters of Maggie and Negan travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland. The crumbling city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Eli Jorné, writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner for the new series. The attraction will be overseen by the franchise’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple. Lauren and Morgan will also serve as producers.

The reason that will take the characters to New York will only be revealed in the last episodes of the mother series. The third installment of The Walking Dead season 11 premieres this Sunday (2).