After opening the possibility, Casares delivers value for São Paulo to become SAF; check out

Due to the below performance in the current season, in search of trying to save the year, the São Paulo squad aims to search for the G-6 to win a direct spot in the 2023 Libertadores. South American or dig a pre-Libertadores.

With debt soaring, the board commissioned a study to assess the possibility of becoming SAF and carrying out a restructuring of the club. Initially, the interest is only to understand the scenario. According to ‘Convocados’ consultancy, São Paulo was valued at values ​​between R$ 1.3 billion and R$ 1.7 billion. However, it is worth noting that the team’s debt is currently R$ 642 million.

It is necessary to take into account that Tricolor comes below what is expected in terms of revenue, even though it currently has the third largest crowd in the country. Given this, the team has greater potential to leverage a possible sale.

