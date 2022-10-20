After postponing shows in Brazil, Chris Martin is clicked with Dakota Johnson on tour – Quem

+



Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin (Photo: The Grosby Group)

On a break from filming his Marvel movie, Madame Web, Dakota Johnson took a day off to enjoy her boyfriend, singer Chris Martin. The couple was snapped walking along the beach in Malibu, California, while taking their dog, Zeppelin, for a walk.

Wearing casual clothes such as sweatshirts, the two enjoyed the walk barefoot. The tour comes two weeks after Coldplay postponed their shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023, for Chris to recover from a “severe lung infection”.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin (Photo: The Grosby Group)

“We are working as quickly as possible to secure the new dates and will provide more information in the coming days,” Coldplay shared on Instagram on October 4th. “We are so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris’ health.”

And while he’s focused on recovery, he’s likely to have plenty of downtime at home with Dakota. After all, the couple, who have been together for five years, have already admitted to being more homely.

“We hang out sometimes, but we both work so hard it’s nice to be home and be cozy and private,” Dakota Johnson told ELLE UK last year. “Most parties take place inside my house.”