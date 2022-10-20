After Russian attacks, Ukraine restricts power supply

Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle – https://istoe.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/20/2022 – 6:32 Share

Government also asks the population to reduce consumption to avoid blackouts. Russian bombings have damaged about 40% of the country’s electricity system, according to Ukrainian officials. energy and urged the population to save electricity, signaling a new phase of the war, in which the population could be left without access to basic services at a time when winter approaches.

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to save energy and stressed that reducing consumption during the day is essential to avoid blackouts. Zelenski stated that the population needs to prepare for all scenarios in relation to winter.

The company responsible for supplying energy announced power cuts of up to four hours in all regions of the country from 7 am this Thursday and said it does not rule out other restrictions with the arrival of the cold. There will also be a reduction in public lighting in some cities.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, urged the population to save energy between 7 am and 10 pm and recharge cell phones and batteries before then, in addition to having a stock of flashlights, batteries and drinking water.

Recent Russian attacks have destroyed about 40% of Ukraine’s electricity system, according to a Ukrainian industry official. Zelenski said the government is working on creating mobile power points for critical infrastructure in cities and towns.

Due to the bombings, several cities in the country are already facing difficulties in providing energy, heating and water. To help Ukraine, Spain has announced the dispatch in the next few days of five power generators belonging to the Spanish Army.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure

Russia has in recent days intensified attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The bombings are mainly aimed at the country’s electricity grid. Blackouts were recorded in several Ukrainian regions.

According to Zelensky, since October 10, 30% of the country’s power plants have been destroyed in bombings.

The attacks come at a time when the Ukrainian offensive has made advances in Russian-occupied territories. On Wednesday, Russia began the evacuation of Kherson, in a move criticized by the Ukrainian government. Russian President Vladimir Putin also decreed martial law in the four Ukrainian territories that the country illegally annexed.

