Alex Teixeira reappears with important moves in Vasco’s decisive moment in Serie B | vasco

Alex Teixeira landed in São Januário in July with great expectations, but he frustrated the Vasco residents. He had a poor start, to the point of losing the position, and the fan had hopes in his football. But it was precisely when the focus left the attacker that he began to surrender. He has come off the bench and been decisive. He secured important points in the difficult fight for access and it will not be surprising if he receives another chance among the holders.

It is possible to credit four points to Alex Teixeira’s account. He was decisive in the victory over Operário and in the draw with Sport, on Sunday. Both out of the house.

The turning point was precisely against the club from Paraná, two weeks ago, in Ponta Grossa. Vasco was losing by 2 to 1, heading for the ninth consecutive defeat away from home and would be in a delicate situation in the table. Alex came off the bench, scored two goals, in the 43rd and 49th minutes of the second half, and turned a defeat that seemed certain into three points.

1 of 3 Alex Teixeira training for Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Alex Teixeira in training with Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

In Paraná, Alex ended a fast of 11 games and scored the first two goals for Vasco. Suspended, he did not play the next match, against Novorizontino, but returned to be decisive against Sport. Once again, he came off the bench, entered the second half and suffered the penalty that led to the equalizing goal in Ilha do Retiro at the end of the game.

– At this point it is possible to talk more about important participations in decisive and even vital moves for Vasco to gain access than in great performances. It is not yet what was projected when Alex Teixeira arrived, but it is already a positive sign, which gives hope of improvement for a player who came from a long time outside Brazil. Naturally, it would need an adaptation – analyzed commentator Carlos Eduardo Mansur.

Alex Teixeira suffered the penalty that resulted in Vasco’s draw against Sport

In Mansur’s opinion, Alex has performed more when he plays centrally, behind the forwards. In most of the games in which he started, he played open on the left wing. According to the commentator, the technical quality of the player has made the difference in important plays, but there is still room for growth.

– He arrived in a team that was not tidy. In my opinion, the best position for Alex at this moment is where Nenê plays. When he comes in with freedom to play behind the striker, he has had his best moment. Alex is a player who has technical quality precisely to participate in these important and decisive plays. He still hasn’t managed to regularly have great performances for many minutes, but he has had important plays, which are the result of a player who has too much technical quality to be influential and decisive. He still has a lot of room for improvement, but at least now he has some hope.

Alex Teixeira disenchanted after two months of debut at Vasco

Praised posture and future on the agenda

Internally Alex Teixeira has been praised for his posture. Despite his idol status, he certainly didn’t like going to the reserve, but he showed no dissatisfaction. The perception is that he is very involved in the mission of taking Vasco back to Serie A and has put personal goals on the back burner at this point.

2 of 3 Alex Teixeira has a good relationship with the kids from Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Alex Teixeira has a good relationship with the kids from Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

+ Read more news from Vasco

Alex continues to train hard and, according to reports, has been important in the growth of younger athletes. Some of them even direct competitors for a spot on the team. He is very close to players like Eguinaldo and Figueiredo and has been giving advice to the kids.

The future, for now, is still an unknown. Alex is under contract until November and does not have the athlete profile that 777 plans to pursue for 2023. He is, however, identified with the club. The muted start made renewal unlikely, but late-night yield growth could change plans.