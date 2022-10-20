AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs may support DisplayPort 2.1 interface [RUMOR]

Standard specifications were officially announced by VESA this week

The next generation of graphics cards OMG has yet to be officially unveiled, so in the meantime, rumors about the new GPUs Radeon 7000 keep popping up. The most recent was released by Kyle Bennetta hardware specialist, who claims that different sources point to the presence of support for DisplayPort 2.1 in the specifications of AMD Radeon Navi 31.

The information was presented by Bennett last week, even before Video Electronics Standards Association – VESA – present the official specifications of the DisplayPort 2.1 standard, this Monday (17). The association stressed in its communiqué that certified products DisplayPort 2.0 will also be compatible with specs gives version 2.1.

That is, if, like some models Intel Arcupcoming Radeons come with DisplayPort 2.0 certification, they must also support DisplayPort 2.1.

NVIDIA in the opposite direction

The manufacturer of GPUs GeForcehowever, is not supporting newer versions of DisplayPort nor in its latest releases, the RTX 40 series. The brand’s new models, including the top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, only feature three video connections to the standard DisplayPort at version 1.4is HDMI 2.1.

In a publication intended to answer questions from the community, the NVIDIA clarified its position on the DisplayPort standard. According to the company: “The current DisplayPort 1.4 standard already supports 8K @ 60Hz. Support for DisplayPort 2.0 on consumer gaming monitors is still far into the future”.

On the contrary Intel and, apparently, the OMGthe GeForce maker does not believe that the latest DisplayPort support will be needed in products in the near future, especially taking advantage of a differentiator, even from the new generation.

