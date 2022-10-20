‘Amsterdam’: A masterpiece or a big fiasco?

The American premiere of ‘Amsterdam’, by David O. Russell two weeks ago, coincided with the opening of the New York Film Festival, where Martin Scorcese took the opportunity to ‘beat’ the industry’s obsession with numbers and box office results and by the way. precisely this film, something misunderstood in the Anglo-Saxon ‘market’.

the veteran director Martin Scorsese, according to the international press, spoke out violently against the ‘insulting obsession’ of the American film industry in relation to the performance of films at the cinema box office; or better in relation to box office, an evaluation index that was born as a consequence of the films of the ‘New Hollywood’from the 80s and after all they were the ‘creators’ of the phenomenon blockbusters. Scorsese was indeed one of them, side by side with Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppolaamong many other talents of this generation of filmmakers.

‘The emphasis is now only on the numbers, on the costs, on the results of the first opening weekend, how much it did in the US, how much it did in England, how much it did in Asia, how much it did worldwide, how many viewers it got. ?’complained Martin Scorsese, ‘As a filmmaker and as a person I can’t imagine life without cinema and so I really find this insulting’concluded the veteran New York filmmaker.

WATCH ‘AMSTERDAM’ TRAILER

How did your speech relate to the premiere of ‘Amsterdam’ ? the last movie of David O. Russell (‘American coup’, 2013), has been causing quite a stir as it is poised to lose nearly $100 million, falling far short of box office expectations. Even with a great cast starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington (and I don’t know how many stars…), which interpret this thriller slightly comic, (or rather a bold black comedy), the prospect of a box office success (and the critics, too) seems to have also fallen far short of expectations. In the UK, for example, the film collected just £632,000 in its opening weekend; in the US, it only amassed around $6.5 million over the same period. That is, about half of the less optimistic forecasts. Here a while ago — before the pandemic — would be bad for any movie that debuted on many screens in the US or UK, as was the case; but stop ‘Amsterdam’ — which opens in Portugal on November 27 — is absolutely disastrous, as the film cost around US$80 million and another US$70 million was spent to promote it internationally. These results were widely publicized and are seen as a surprising catastrophe or a ‘nail in the coffin’, for yet another work described and prepared as a ‘luxury film’, with an ‘out-of-this-world cast’, an above-average budget and with all the potential to enter the Oscar race.

It would be expected that this new film of David O. Russell Was it such a huge box office disaster? It was not expected to be a blockbuster! But I’m sure not, because most of the players of cinema, including the critics, did not believe it, because David O. Russell He is a very appreciated filmmaker and is considered almost an American ‘author-filmmaker’, with very good films in his career, but in fact, all of them are far from being big box office successes. Movie viewers are slowly returning to movie theaters — never before — after the last two years of more home-based consumption based on video platforms. streaming. The most watched and most successful films currently being shown in national theaters are: ‘A Ticket to Paradise’the ‘glamorous’ romantic comedy with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, ‘Smile’, ‘Orphan-The Origin’, ‘Halloween: The End‘, three very accessible and vibrant horror films; ‘The King Woman’a fresh action history with Viola Davisthe return of ‘Avatar’in its new remastered version and ‘Do not worry dear’a bright, light and glamorous film with Harry Stiles and Florence Pugh. Anything heavier or even more difficult to define in terms of genre makes promotion and box office results more complicated. It seems that this is precisely the case for ‘Amsterdam’, despite the remarkable cast of stars featured on the poster.

Although, ‘Amsterdam’ had everything to be a huge box office success: a poster — actually, not very happy, by the way — that includes a huge list of the 15 all famous cast members, placed in the rays of a yellow sun in the background. green and with the name of the film printed at the bottom; in addition to the trio of protagonists we have, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldaña, about this symbol that looks like that of a strange secret society. But what is everyone doing in this movie anyway? They’ll have the answer when they see it! In fact, despite a beautiful generic and a beautiful soundtrack, the film has some contradictory and less positive aspects. Let’s start with the title and with all due respect to the ‘Dutch people’ and the beautiful city of Amsterdam, this is not the most appropriate kind of title for Russell’s film. Despite making sense in the script, it is perhaps too generic and not very suggestive for a film that has a conspiratorial plot, which oscillates between serious and humorous; In fact, it has a very interesting and challenging argument premise for the viewer: it is set in the 1930s with the outbreak of Nazism in Europe and tells the story of a great friendship and a murder that can threaten the lives of the 3 protagonists and shake an entire society or rather American society. The detective plot follows three close friends: two veteran WWI soldiers and a nurse (Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie), who made a pact in the past, to protect each other no matter what. But they end up getting lost in the case of a murder, in which they become the main suspects. To prove that they are not involved in this death, the group will count on the help of certain allies to try to investigate the crime, and thus protect themselves and face the real killer. But, again by chance, the three friends discover one of the most surprising plots in American history, which in part is actually based on a true story. Interestingly, the film also has several references to Portugal: the nurse Irma St. Claire (Zoe Saldana) is Portuguese; we have a fado sung by a ‘Spanish fado singer’ and finally the two protagonists in a scene that winks at ‘Casablanca’travel clandestinely by boat to Europe, to a pleasant country by the sea and tolerant of foreigners, and which, according to various associations, will not be Amsterdam, but rather Portugal.

Returning to what is so far a box office failure in the ‘Anglo-Saxon’ markets (USA and UK), — let’s see what happens in Portugal???? — could this spell doom for mid- to high-budget original studio films designed to reach the Oscars? If we ignore the current top 10 at the box office in Europe, we will see that the exhibition market is almost entirely made up of this type of films, some even European, that take audiences who really like to go out and go to the cinema in the theaters. There are many critics of the system and many people talking about the decline of Hollywood: infantilization of the public, remakessuperheroes, lack of creativity, etc. It seems that this time it is not the case: ‘Amsterdam’ has the ambitious structural complexity similar to ‘American coup’ (2013), but unfortunately it does not have the right rhythms and narrative coherence. Russell’s showy touch of directing is very much in evidence, it’s a fact, but there seems to be a hint of desperation in his ‘bits’ or ‘vignettes’, which translate into a too fast and clumsy flow of a tale in itself. quite winding and close to ‘noir comics’. It’s one of those cases of an overly ambitious film (perhaps also a little misunderstood, shall we see?????), with pretensions to a masterpiece and desperate for Oscar nominations, for a Fox Searchlightreinforced by the disney. Let’s face it, with a plot that is real puzzles and at times very difficult to follow, it couldn’t go very far at the box office. However, as the poet says, it is a film that ‘first finds itself strange and then it penetrates’! Will see!

JVM