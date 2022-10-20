Ana Maria Braga thanks Mais Você birthday messages and announces a new season of Super Chefinhos

Today is party day! This Tuesday, the 18th, the Mais Você program celebrates the 23rd anniversary of its debut on TV Globo. To celebrate the date, Ana Maria Braga started the production remembering the day and opened her heart talking about all her emotion with the date.

– IS TODAY! October 18, 1999, we were here on the small screen of the globe. So today is my birthday, I also want to thank all the thousands of messages that I received in our posts both on my networks and on the networks of my team’s staff. It was a chain of affection, of good memories, that makes it worth, worth, very worth being here every morning, having you there on the other side.

Soon after, the presenter revealed how the party continued. Then she announced the present that her team prepared for viewers, the new season of Super Bossies:

– When the program ended, we stayed a little longer here in the studio playing, eating cake, laughing a lot with the group that came to celebrate and represent the whole team. We wanted to have the party today, but we have a gift for you, because today that painting premieres, actually that reality show, Super Chefinhos. It’s our birthday present to you.

The participants were announced and the public already knew more about the child actors, Valentina Vieira, Alana Cabral, Alice Palmar, Pedro Guilherme, Ygor Marçal and João Bravo. The little ones are between eight and 15 years old and promise to put on a show of charisma and joy in the Mais Você kitchen.

Ana Maria explained that unlike the Super Chef, the kitchen where they will be has a raised floor so that the children can cook in peace. Other differences are that children do not receive the cash prize and will not be eliminated either, the three with the most points will go to the grand final.

Also on this Tuesday’s program, the 18th, the children got to know the space where they will experience so many adventures and also saw Ana Maria Braga for the first time on a big screen.

– Welcome to our Super Bossies 2022! I am very happy to have you with us and I can already tell you that we are going to live very exciting and cool days together, so feel free, because this kitchen is yours. Competition aside, fun is guaranteed.

On the first day of the reality show, the young people received some souvenirs from the program, such as a backpack and utensils, which they soon learned to use, with the help of the chefs.

Ana Maria in the cup album…

One of the reports that the presenter called was about the fever of the cup albums, the article had the story of these notebooks that are booming in Brazil. But what really caught the attention of viewers was the moment that Braga showed a personalized sticker with a photo of herself.