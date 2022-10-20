Anatel determines a fine of R$ 50 thousand for abusive calls

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) determined, on Wednesday (19), that companies that practice the so-called “abusive telemarketing” will be fined in the amount of R$ 50 thousand. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

According to the agency, the determination is intended to prevent companies from continuing to make excessive and uncomfortable calls, lasting less than three seconds, made by robots. Calls are normally made to check the status of the line.

In June this year, Anatel determined that companies that made more than 100,000 daily calls would be blocked for 15 days. In this way, 16 billion short calls were permanently blocked.

Anatel’s new determination

According to the new determination of the agency, telecommunications companies that use numbering resources must make available, within 60 days, a consultation tool so that it is possible to identify the holder of the telephone access codes of legal entities.

“The consultation must allow to know, at least, the corporate name and the CNPJ of the user, accompanied by the indication of the telecommunications service provider with which the consulted access code was contracted”, informed the company. Anatel.

In addition, the agency informed that it will provide a monthly list of companies that make the most short calls. Also, companies must send the following reports every fortnight:

Blocking report;

Traffic report;

Major offenders report.

Therefore, as already mentioned, companies that fail to comply with the new decree will be fined in the amount of R$ 50 thousand.

IPTV signal blocked in Brazil?

One of the means most used by Brazilians for entertainment is television, which has several open and closed channels, in which viewers have many options, such as soap operas, films, documentaries and much more.

However, an operating system of channels, mainly private, has hindered the correct consumption of services by Brazilians. The call IPTV has its signal installed on the device and works with internet, releasing all channels available from other operators.

According to information from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), the platform’s days are numbered in the country. The agency intends to suspend, soon, the operator’s services.

The agency advises that all illegal services will be blocked. In addition to IPTV, other operators illegally provide the same channel release service, charging monthly or annual subscriptions for consumption.

End of IPTV in 2023

With the objective of ending the transmission of illegal channels, Anatel informs that the suspensions of the services will happen until next year, through tools that will detect the illegal use of the equipment.

It is important to emphasize that those who use this type of service may be committing a crime, offering the same punishments for those who produce the devices.