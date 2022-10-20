And now? After runner-up, Corinthians seeks to confirm the Brazilian’s G-4 and place in Libertadores | Corinthians

Without the title in the knockout competition, Timão’s attention turns to the Brazilian Championship, in which he occupies the fifth place with 54 points in 31 games – he has one less game than the others for the postponed game against Goiás, last Saturday.

There are 14 points separating Corinthians from the leader Palmeiras. The title is a long way off, but the focus is on securing the G-4 and advancing straight to the Libertadores group stage.

– I have no doubt that this final part of the Brazilian will be very difficult – said Vítor Pereira at a press conference after the final.

– That (the Copa do Brasil) was our title, but we didn’t make it. Now we have to recover from that hard blow we took, but we have to be in a position to go to Santos and play – said Vítor Pereira at a press conference after the final.

With Flamengo’s title, including, the table now has a G-5, as Rubro-Negro secured the direct spot and occupies the third position.

Corinthians has seven more games to go, that is, 21 points to be played.

Of these matches, three are home team. At home, Corinthians’ performance in the Brasileirão is 11 wins, four draws and one defeat, with a 77.08% success rate. As a visitor, that number drops to 37.78%.

See the sequence of Corinthians in Brazilian and do your simulation by clicking here:

No date – Goiás vs Corinthians (game postponed)

10/22 – Santos vs Corinthians

10/26 – Corinthians vs Fluminense

11/02 – Flamengo vs Corinthians

11/05 – Corinthians vs Ceara

11/09 – Coritiba vs Corinthians

11/13 – Corinthians vs Atletico MG

