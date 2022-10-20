Andrey leaves interest from other clubs aside to end a magical year at Vasco | vasco

At just 18 years old, Andrey Santos stole the show at Vasco in 2022. The maturity and technical quality of the midfielder, who has already scored seven goals this season, draw attention on the field. This Thursday, the creator of the Basque base gave a press conference at CT Moacyr Barbosa and talked about the great moment he is experiencing at the club and that makes him attract interest from Brazilian and international clubs.

– I am calm about the interest of other clubs, but I am focused on Vasco. Everyone has dreams, but my current dream is to stay and go up with Vasco. I’m happy, I never imagined in the first season as a professional to score seven goals. I hope to keep and help my team.

One of the starters in the game against Sport, Andrey spoke about the confusion on Ilha do Retiro, when Sport fans tried to invade the stadium after Vasco’s equalizing goal. The midfielder stressed that the focus is already on the next match, Saturday, at 4:30 pm, against Criciúma, in São Januário.

– It was a very difficult moment, rare in football, I hope it doesn’t happen again. As Jorginho said, he is a grandfather, a father, we have family members who care about us. Page turned, we are focused on Criciúma. It is in the hands of Justice, we have to focus on our objective. Whoever was expelled will be judged and I hope that Raniel and Luiz Henrique can return as soon as possible.

Andrey is a midfielder who is notable for his impressive ability to organize and distribute the game, quality in passing and marking. And despite his position, the youngster has a nose for goals. The numbers prove it. There were seven goals in 33 games with Vasco’s shirt in 2022. In Serie B, he is the team’s vice-top scorer, behind only Raniel and ahead of Nenê.

The number is even more impressive compared to other great revelations of Vasco in the decade. With fewer games, he surpassed the number of goals with the Vasco shirt of cubs like Philippe Coutinho and Talles Magno, front-line players, who play in the attack. And Andrey equaled Paulinho, today at Bayer Leverkusen.

See other answers from Andrey:

Alex Teixeira or Nenê?

– It doesn’t change anything, anyone who starts will help a lot and they spend a lot of positive energy on the bench. So much so that in the penalty scene against Sport, Nenê appeared praying for Raniel. Anyone who enters will help us access.

Results in São Januário

– Everyone knows our strength in São Januário, the support of the fans, but we have to continue with our humility, work hard during the week. Regarding the celebration of goals, I’m still calm to celebrate as I see fit. Of the seven goals I scored, in six there was a dance.

Can you go up on Saturday?

– Hard to say, it has combination of results. More important is to think only about Criciúma, we are focused more on

Pressure

– We are very relaxed about the pressure, we have help from the most experienced and the club. Everyone passes confidence and tranquility. Those of us who came up from the base are used to the pressure from there. I’ve been here since I was six years old, I know the responsibility it is to wear such a heavy shirt.

Criciúma

– In Serie B there is no easy game, always very disputed and physical imposition. We know the quality of Criciúma, we beat them in the first round and I hope the result can be repeated on Saturday.

Why does Vasco deserve to go up?

– Vasco deserves to go up because a gigantic team like Vasco doesn’t deserve to be in Serie B. My teammates and I will do our best for the club to return to Serie A.