Android 13 Go is officially launched with news and more requirements

Android 13 Go has already been officially announced by Google this week, bringing the new version of the most basic operating system and made especially for entry-level smartphones. Among the novelties of the new version is the arrival of Material You for greater customization and with different colors.

However, the company decided to bring a greater requirement for use, being compatible only with smartphones that have at least 2 GB of RAM memory. This is a considerable increase, as previous versions are compatible with devices that have 1 GB of RAM.

Android 13 Go arrives with some changes and news, which explains this requirement for better performance. The highlight is precisely the power of customization that comes with Material You, also present in the full version of Android 13. It is able to adapt the colors of the system interface to match the wallpaper chosen by the user.

In addition, there are also visual changes such as rounded corners, more color options, buttons with different formats, among others.

During the announcement of the new incoming smartphone operating system on its official blog, the company further explained how it works:

“As you set your wallpaper image, you will see four matching color schemes to choose from. In addition to creating a beautiful home screen, dynamic coloring really helps make your smartphone unique to you.”

In addition to this greater power of customization, Android 13 Go also comes with improvements for security and usability. One of these changes is the optimization of software updates with Google Play System Updates. It will ensure that devices receive minor updates without being dependent on a major system update or even manufacturers.

Google revealed that this improvement will help smartphones to guarantee these updates that are important and on a regular basis, even though it’s not the main version of Android.

“This will make delivering critical updates quick and simple without compromising on device storage availability. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time – and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone manufacturer to get the latest and greatest.”

Android 13 Go will also have some new features seen in Android 13, such as requesting permission to show notifications on the device. In addition, users gain access to Discover to stay on top of news and information from their mobile home screen. Another novelty is the option to choose a language for specific applications.

Google demands more for the use of Android 13 Go

Android Go began to be made available by the company in 2017, aiming to bring a version of the operating system that is lighter and optimized for simpler devices with more basic settings. Google sees that this is paying off, as the company celebrates the milestone of 250 million monthly active devices with this lighter version of Android.

However, for Android 13 Go, this may change. That’s because all previous versions of Android Go were compatible with smartphones that had 1 GB of RAM, while the version released this week requires at least 2 GB of RAM.

