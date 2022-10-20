Apple launches two new iPads and reduces prices of the old ones; see the values

Apple launched two new lines of its tablets on Tuesday (18): the 10th generation iPad and the 6th generation iPad Pro with an M2 processor – the same used in MacBook laptops. With the launches, the company promoted a timid low in the price of previous models in Brazil. The biggest was on the 11-inch iPad Pro, which comes in at nearly 10%.

Check out the list of iPads that have had a price reduction below:

iPad 9th generation

Wi-Fi (64 GB) – from R$3,999 to R$3,899

Wi-Fi (256 GB) – from R$5,599 to R$5,499

Wi-Fi + Cellular (64 GB) – from R$5,499 to R$5,399

Wi-Fi + Cellular (256 GB) – from R$7,099 to R$6,999

iPad mini 6th generation (price before/after)

Wi-Fi (64 GB) – from BRL 6,199 to BRL 5,999

Wi-Fi (256 GB) – from BRL 7,799 to BRL 7,599

Wi-Fi + Cellular (64 GB) – from BRL 7,799 to BRL 7,599

Wi-Fi + Cellular (256 GB) – from BRL 9,399 to BRL 9,199

iPad Air 5th generation

Wi-Fi (64 GB) – from BRL 7,099 to BRL 6,999

Wi-Fi (256 GB) – from BRL 8,699 to BRL 8,599

Wi-Fi + Cellular (64 GB) – from BRL 8,699 to BRL 8,599

Wi-Fi + Cellular (256 GB) – from BRL 10,399 to BRL 10,199

iPad Pro 11 inch

Wi-Fi (128 GB) – from BRL 10,799 to BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi (256 GB) – from BRL 11,999 to BRL 10,699

Wi-Fi (512 GB) – from BRL 14,399 to BRL 13,399

Wi-Fi (1 TB) – from BRL 19,199 to BRL 18,199

Wi-Fi (2 TB) – from BRL 23,999 to BRL 22,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular (128 GB) – from BRL 10,799 to BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular (256 GB) – from BRL 10,799 to BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular (512 GB) – from BRL 10,799 to BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular (1 TB) – BRL 10,799 – BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular (2 TB) – from BRL 10,799 to BRL 9,799

iPad Pro 12.9 inch

Wi-Fi (128 GB) – from BRL 14,799 to BRL 13,299

Wi-Fi (256 GB) – from BRL 15,999 to BRL 14,499

Wi-Fi (512 GB) – from BRL 18,399 to BRL 16,899

Wi-Fi (1 TB) – from BRL 23,199 to BRL 21,699

Wi-Fi (2 TB) – from BRL 27,999 to BRL 26,499

Wi-Fi + Cellular (128 GB) – from BRL 16,799 to BRL 15,299

Wi-Fi + Cellular (256 GB) – from BRL 17,999 to BRL 16,499

Wi-Fi + Cellular (512 GB) – from BRL 20,399 to BRL 18,899

Wi-Fi + Cellular (1 TB) – from BRL 25,199 to BRL 23,699

Wi-Fi + Cellular (2 TB) – from BRL 29,999 to BRL 28,499

iPad 10th generation

The new 10th generation iPads bring design changes: 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (larger than the previous one) and flatter edges. Additionally, Apple removed the home button and opted to put Touch ID on the power button, as it is on the Air and Mini versions.

Regarding the cameras, the 10th generation iPad has a 12MP rear sensor, with 4K video recording. The 12MP ultrawide front camera, for the first time on an iPad, is located along the landscape (horizontal) edge of the tablet. This new format, combined with the 122-degree field of view, makes it possible to use Apple’s Center Stage feature, which guarantees automatic focus during video calls.

On the inside, the new iPad uses the A14 Bionic chip – the same chip used in the iPhone 12. According to Apple, the launch has a performance three times better than the 7th generation iPad, launched in 2019, in addition to a battery. that lasts all day.

The new model has USB-C connectivity instead of a Lightning port. However, it abandoned the headphone jack. The 10th generation iPad comes in four colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver. Wi-Fi 6 is supported, and the mobile version supports 5G. It still doesn’t have a release date in Brazil, but we already have the official prices:

Wi-Fi 64 GB: BRL 5,299

Wi-Fi 256 GB: BRL 6,899

Wi-Fi + Cellular 64 GB: BRL 6,899

Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB: BRL 8,499

iPad Pro 6th generation with M2 chip

The new 6th-generation iPad Pro comes equipped with the M2 chip, which debuted in the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this year. This processor has 15% faster performance and 35% higher graphics than the Apple M1, the company promises.

The screens remain the same sizes at 12.9 and 11 inches. The larger iPad Pro continues with Mini LED display technology, capable of delivering enhanced black levels, better contrast and more impactful HDR performance. The 11-inch model maintains the most basic screen.

Both support Apple’s ProMotion feature, with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil, both models are able to detect it 12 mm above the screen, bringing more precision.

The 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Full HD video recording remains at the top, located on the portrait (vertical) edge, unlike the new iPad model. The rear cameras have a 12 MP main sensor and a 10 MP ultra-angle sensor. The new iPad Pro are available in just two colors: silver and space gray; support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G network.

See the prices for Brazil, also without an estimated arrival date:

iPad Pro 11 inch

Wi-Fi 128 GB: BRL 9,799

Wi-Fi 256 GB: BRL 10,999

Wi-Fi 516 GB: BRL 13,399

Wi-Fi 1 TB: BRL 18,199

Wi-Fi 2 TB: BRL 22,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular 128 GB: BRL 11,799

Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB: BRL 12,999

Wi-Fi + Cellular 516 GB: BRL 15,399

Wi-Fi + Cellular 1 TB: BRL 20,199

Wi-Fi + Cellular 2 TB: BRL 24,199

iPad Pro 12.9 inch

Wi-Fi 128 GB: BRL 13,299

Wi-Fi 256 GB: BRL 14,499

Wi-Fi 516 GB: BRL 16,899

Wi-Fi 1 TB: BRL 21,699

Wi-Fi 2 TB: BRL 26,499

Wi-Fi + Cellular 128 GB: BRL 15,299

Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB: BRL 16,499

Wi-Fi + Cellular 516 GB: BRL 18,899

Wi-Fi + Cellular 1 TB: BRL 23,699

Wi-Fi + Cellular 2 TB: BRL 28,499

(Nicola D’Almeida/Folhapress)