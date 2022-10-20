Apple TV HD is discontinued; iPad (9th generation) is still on sale

As we cover here at MacMagazineApple today launched the new Apple TV 4Kyou iPads Pro 11 inches (4th generation) and 12.9 inches (6th generation) and the iPad tenth generation.

As usual, the release of new models causes some change (or not) in the availability of other versions of their respective lines — and that’s exactly what happened.

Apple TV

More precisely, with the announcement of the new Apple TV 4KApple discontinued the oldest entry version until then: the Apple TV HD (Prior to March 2019, the model was known as the fourth-generation Apple TV).

Launched in 2015, Apple TV HD didn’t really make much sense anymore; last year, the model went on sale with the second-generation Siri Remote — despite this, the model used the A8 chip, the same as the iPhone 6.

The new Apple TV 4K, meanwhile, is powered by the (much newer) A15 chip, has twice (or even quadruple) internal storage, and of course supports much higher resolution content (not to mention HDR10+).

With this, consumers will only be able to opt for the new Apple TV 4K, which has two storage options: 64GB (R$1,500) and 128GB (R$1,700).

iPads

Moving on to iPads, despite the launch of the tenth entry-level version of the tablet, the company decided to keep the ninth generation of the model available. (Go figure…) . The fact is that, added to the new iPads Pro, Apple’s tablet lineup is bigger than ever!

In descending order of size, the lineup starts with the iPad Pro‌ (from R$9,800), followed by the fifth generation iPad Air (from R$7,000) and the tenth generation iPad (from R$5,300).

As if the positioning of these three models wasn’t confusing enough for more lay consumers, Apple still kept the ninth generation iPad (starting at R$3,900), whose differences to the model announced today range from the design to the internal specifications.

Finally, at the other end of the line, is the iPad mini (starting at R$6,000).

