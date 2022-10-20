Apple TV+: Michelle Monaghan to Star in “The Family Plan”

the action comedy “The Family Plan”of Apple TV+ in partnership with the Skydance Mediagained another name for its cast: Michelle Monaghan (“The Bride’s Best Friend”) will join the actor Mark Wahlberg in production. The information is from deadline.

Written by David Coggeshall (“Orphan: First Kill”), “The Family Plan” will tell the story of a suburban father who will need to run away with his family after his past catches up with them. There’s no confirmation yet, but Monaghan is expected to play Wahlberg’s wife.

Monaghan recently starred in the hit series “Echoes”, from Netflix, which ranked first on the streaming service when it debuted last month. Furthermore, she also participated in the drama “Nanny“, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The film will be directed by Simon Cellan Jones (“Years and Years”), who worked with Wahlberg on “Arthur The King”. Furthermore, Stephen Levinson (“Father Stu”) and Wahlberg, both from Municipal Pictures, will produce alongside David Ellison (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Dana Goldberg (“I am Legend”) and Don Granger (“Gemini Project”), all by Skydance.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions, whether on iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, smart TVs or online — as well as on devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The service costs BRL 14.90 per month, with a seven-day free trial period. For a limited time, anyone who buys and activates a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch gets three months of Apple TV+. It is also part of the company’s subscription package, the Apple One.

Apple TV

in apple Version 1.7.3 (888.8 KB)

requires the iOS 10.2 or superior

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.