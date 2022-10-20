Are you sure you wash your hair the right way? Check it out now

But washing your hair well prevents other problems like dandruff, brittle hair and hair loss.

wash your hair with shampoo

This is very important to eliminate excess dirt that accumulates on the scalp. Wet all hair well with water. Put an amount of shampoo in your hands. Then pass it through the hair strands, gently massaging the scalp with your fingertips, but not with your nails, as these contribute to the spread of fungi and bacteria. In the case of people who do not wash their hair every day or who sweat a lot, it is recommended that the shampoo be applied twice, as it is possible to better remove all the impurities. After washing, rinse well with water so that all the product is removed.

To apply conditioner only on ends

Before applying the conditioner, which will make the hair softer and smoother, it is important to remove excess water by squeezing the hair with your hand. Then apply the conditioner to the ends and never to the roots of the hair strands. Massage to help better absorption of the product. Let it stay for a few minutes. Rinse hair to remove all product.

Do not rub your hair with a towel

After removing the conditioner, it is necessary to dry the hair with a towel, avoiding rubbing it so that the hair cuticles do not open up again and that further damage does not occur. After completely removing the excess water, comb it gently, choosing, if possible, to let it dry naturally or using the dryer as long as it does not exceed 80ºC and is at a distance of at least 20 cm from the air outlet.