Arsenal enters the fight for Endrick, says Gilberto Silva

With just two games as a professional for Palmeiras, 16-year-old Endrick is already attracting attention from European giants. According to five-time champion Gilberto Silva, Arsenal, a club for which he is an ambassador and former player, is one of those interested in the striker’s football.

In an interview with the newspaper “Metro”, from England, the shirt 8 of the penta recognizes the strong competition for a possible signing of Endrick, but sees the Gunners as a strong candidate, mainly due to the good relationship of director Edu Gaspar with clubs in Brazil.

“We know the importance in football of being well connected, with people, clubs, sports directors, club presidents”, said Gilberto. “That’s the way things go,” he concluded.

Despite believing that Arsenal are in a position to bring another Brazilian jewel to London, the former captain knows that the Gunners are not the only ones interested.

“There is a great competition to get the best players, from the best leagues. For Palmeiras, they will receive many calls from several clubs, from the best clubs in the world to try to bring him to them”, he said.

Endrick cannot move to Europe until he turns 18 and, according to Metro, in addition to Arsenal, clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City and Manchester United are part of the list of clubs that follow the boy closely. “We’ll see, if Arsenal ever manage to bring [Endrick]they will sign a very good player”, said Gilberto Silva, praising the youngster’s talent.

An Arsenal player for six years, the former midfielder praised the club’s work with young players and used another Brazilian as an example: Gabriel Martinelli, who arrived in London as a promise at the age of 19 and consolidated himself in the squad.

“Being at the club for the past two years, he [Martinelli] understands how important it is to be at the club, how important the club is to his career and his progress, where everyone has been patient with him and helped him to grow,” said Gilberto.

“Arsenal is a great club for young players. When I was there I saw players when they reach a certain level at the club and the opportunity to stay longer comes, they decide to leave and their career hasn’t been the same afterwards. past, you’ll see that with a list of players,” he added.

In addition to Martinelli, Arsenal has two more ‘Gabriéis’: defender Magalhães and striker Jesus, recently hired who has stood out this season. Besides them, Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo completes the list of Brazilians in the Gunners cast.