Arsenal idol says club wants Endrick and cites strong competition in Europe for Palmeiras jewel

A 16-year-old boy from Palmeiras is coveted by several teams in Europe and should leave Verdão in the near future

At just 16 years old, the boy endrickof palm trees, has been in the sights of several teams on the Old Continent for years. In addition to the already known Real Madrid, barcelona and other European giants, the Arsenal is the newest ‘competitor’ to count on the precocious star of Alviverde.

The information was confirmed by Gilberto Silvaidol of the Gunners, in an interview with the daily Subway, from England. According to the former Brazilian team, Edu Gaspar, director of the London team, has a good relationship with the national teams, which could be an ‘asset’ for Arsenal in a possible negotiation.

“We know the importance in football of being well connected, with people, clubs, sporting directors, club presidents. That’s how things happen”, began the Brazilian.

“There is great competition to get the best players from the best leagues. For Palmeiras, they will receive many calls from several clubs, from the best clubs in the world to try to bring him to them”, said Gilberto Silva.

Endrick is only 16 years old and could only leave Palmeiras after a hypothetical sale when he turns 18. THE ESPN has closely followed the boy’s harassment from European teams. teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and others are keeping an eye on the athlete, who played two matches for the professional team.

“We’ll see, if Arsenal ever manage to bring [Endrick]they will sign a very good player”, said Gilberto Silva, who used the arrival of Gabriel Martinelli in 2019 as an example for a possible deal for the Brazilian in the near future.

“Having been at the club for the past two years, he [Martinelli] understands how important it is to be at the club, how important the club is to his career and his progress, where everyone has been patient with him and helped him grow.”

“Arsenal is a great club for young players. When I was there, I saw players when they reach a certain level at the club and the opportunity to stay longer comes, they decide to leave and their career has not been the same afterwards. If you go back to the past, you’ll see this with a list of players.”