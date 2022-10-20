Artificial intelligence creates scary video of human evolution

A subject that is becoming controversial on social media, artwork generated by artificial intelligence tools has been divided, with some people using features like the Dall-E 2 and others accusing the technology of degrading the work of flesh-and-blood artists. . On Tuesday (18), an AI-generated video shared on social media managed to delight and shock viewers.

In the 39-second clip, shared on Instagram, Twitter and other platforms by content producer Fabio Comparelli, this struggle between machines and humans – as in the movie Matrix – becomes evident when the AI ​​shows the various stages of human evolution and even predicts the future of civilization.

How does AI shape the future of humanity?

What happens when you ask an AI to generate “Human Evolution.” This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/pmXneYQA9g — Countere Magazine (@CountereCulture) October 18, 2022

Created by Comparelli from a command prompt “Human evolution”, AI art starts with a monkey and shows how humans have evolved through the ages. But as it begins to show the future, the video reveals a frightening dominance of technology.

From a person holding a cell phone, human beings lose their rounded shapes, flatten out, assume intermediate shapes with alien features connected by cables, until finally become a supercomputer or a chip.

As frightening as it may be, it’s good to remember that art made by artificial intelligence is a mimicry of existing art, and all sorts of insight – like those seen in Comparelli’s video – do not present a forecastbut only a representation of the fantasy shared for centuries by human beings.

