ASRock has a Sonic-approved Intel Z790 motherboard

If you are a fan of Sonic and you want to have an Intel Core Raptor Lake CPU unlocked, the ASRock Z790 PG Sonic motherboard is your option. Despite using the high-end 700 series chipset, the motherboard is also compatible with Alder Lake CPUs, both generations share the LGA1700 socket.

The board has not yet been released, nor is it even officially listed by ASRock. The finding is due to momomo_us, well-known hardware industry insider. At least the photos he found give us a good idea of ​​what the motherboard looks like.

The white on blue design, with the word Sonic and a ring on the back mirror cover, in addition to the blue hedgehog on the chipset heatsink make the ASRock Z790 PG Sonic a unique model. The back of the plate (which has no backplate) has Sonic stamped on it.

Regarding the configurations, the motherboard delivers rice and beans for an Intel Z790 board: four DDR5 slots supporting a maximum of 6800 MHz, two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, two 8-pin connectors for the unlocked CPU and 14+1+ 1 power phases and USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Sonic’s motherboard uses ASRock’s Z790 Phantom Gaming Riptide design, which has the same design but dark colors. The technical specifications are also the same.

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs are now available

Today (20) is the launch of Intel’s initial lineup of 13th Gen processors (Raptor Lake), you can check out our review of the i9-13900K here, and it’s also the launch of the Z790 motherboards. So ASRock may announce this card soon.

Intel is debuting its new generation of CPUs with the i9-13900K, i7-13700K and i5-13600K SKUs, each with their KF variants as well. In Brazil, these processors are costing between R$2,399 and R$4,699.99 in cash.

Despite only bringing six different Raptor Lake SKUs at first, Intel still has several more models to release in the future, according to a processor compatibility list released by Gigabyte, which shows more CPUs from the Core i5 and i3 series.

