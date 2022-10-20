At 35, Zac Efron Proves He’s More Than Just a Disney Heartthrob

Zac Efron complete 35 years this Tuesday (18), but it seems unbelievable to think that his career took off when he was just 17 and lived Troy Bolton in the adolescent phenomenon High School Musical (2006). After nearly two decades, the actor struggled to break his Disney heartthrob image and landed roles in which he proved to be much more than just a show. promise of the children’s empire.

Efron went through difficult moments in his career, he even attended a rehab and even had self-image issues over the years. However, he managed reinvent yourself as an actor and survive in Hollywood, far from the shadows of a Disney star.

THE Tangerine remember five performances by Zac Efron who buried Troy Bolton, elevated his celebrity status, and led him down a successful path:

The Death and Life of Charlie (2010)

Zac Efron played Charlie St. Cloud in book adaptation Disclosure

Inspired by a book by journalist Ben Sherwood, Charlie’s life and death marked one of first non-musical films by Zac Efron. After completing the High School Musical trilogy, the actor came to play hairspray (2007) and even declared in interviews that he was afraid of following a path in which he would only do this genre in cinema.

Despite the film being considered shallow by most critics, Zac Efron showed he was good for dramas. The film, which follows clichés and resembles adaptations of Nicholas Sparks’ books, shows the strong bond between two brothers, victims of a serious accident, which resulted in the death of little Sam (Charlie Tahan) and gave Charlie (Zac Efron) the ability to see spirits.

The Death and Life of Charlie can be watched either on Netflix than on Prime Video.

Obsession (2012)

Zac Efron starred opposite Nicole Kidman in Obsession Publicity/Europe Films

Next to names like Nicole KidmanMatthew McConaughey and John Cusack, Zac Efron stars in the suspenseful drama Obsession, directed by Lee Daniels. Efron plays Jack, the younger brother of Ward (McConaughey). The drama revolves around a journalist covering the arrest of Hillary Van Wetter (Cusack), convicted of murdering the local sheriff.

The prisoner exchanges letters with Charlotte (Kidman), a mysterious woman who ends up getting involved with Jack. With a complicated plot, Zac Efron makes a character with a strong personality and generates identification with the public.

Obsession is available to Prime Video subscribers.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The actor returned to making musicals alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya Disclosure / Disney

musical, the show king tells the story of EN Barnum (1810-1891), played by Hugh Jackman, a showman and businessman who created several shows and circuses in New York in the 19th century. In this film, Zac Efron plays Philip Carlyle, a popular playwright whose life is transformed when he join Barnum.

Despite Hugh Jackman being the big star of the feature, Zac Efron shows his talent alongside Zendaya and proves that the experience with musicals was not so bad for his career.

The Greatest Showman is available to Disney+ subscribers.

Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil (2019)

Efron played serial killer Ted Bundy in biopic Disclosure / Apple TV+

Before Evan Peters played Jeffrey Dahmer (1960-1994) on Netflix screens, Zac Efron played the serial killer Ted Bundy (1946-1989) in the biopic The Irresistible Face of Evil. Bundy was a serial killer who used his appearance to seduce and then kidnap, rape and kill several young women in the 1970s.

The film is told from the perspective of Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins), the killer’s girlfriend who refused to accept that he was actually to blame for her crimes. Efron bent over trying to understand who the serial killer was and, in an interview with Variety, said that lost 13 kilos to interpret it.

In addition, the actor insisted that the film did not in any way romanticize Bundy’s actions. “I feel responsible for ensuring that this film is not a celebration of serial killer Ted Bundy, but a psychological study of who that person was. In that, there is honesty,” he stated.

Ted Bundy: The Irresistible Face of Evil is available on Apple TV+.

Operation Beer (2022)

Latest movie starring Efron risked his life for beer on Apple TV+ Playback / Apple TV

Based on a true story, Operation Beer is Zac Efron’s latest film. The actor plays Chickie Donohue, a man who, in a moment of excitement, decides to travel alone to Vietnam to show support for American soldiers, taking “a little piece of home” by distributing beer in the trenches.

What starts as a charitable act turns into the adventure of a lifetime when Chickie is faced with the harsh and controversial reality of war. Reunions with childhood friends and experiences on the battlefield bring to history lessons about adult lifesuch as maturity, friendship and loyalty.

The film is directed by the Oscar winner. Peter Farrelly and still brings Russell Crowe in the cast. Operation Beer is an Apple TV+ exclusive movie.