Atlético-MG’s golden shirt has a new leaked photo; club already pre-orders the kit | athletic-mg

The launch is only this Friday, but the Atlético-MG fan already has a new image of the club’s golden shirt. In the photo, it is possible to better observe the details of the “uniform 3”, which will still be used in the 2022 season.

In golden color, with black details, and a watermark-style rooster design, the kit is already pre-ordered “in the dark” on the website of Atlético’s official store. Anyone who wants to buy it before the launch needs to pay R$ 299.99. There are male, female and child models.

The shirt will also be available for sale on the Adidas website, starting this Friday. It is considered the “uniform 3”, but it will be the fourth version of the mantle released by the Rooster in the season.

Before, the club and the German supplier designed the black and pink shirt, in reference to the month of combating breast cancer, and which was used in the goalless draw with Ceará, the weekend before last. This edition is not expected to be used again in an official game.

Atlético-MG golden shirt — Photo: Reproduction

The release of Atlético’s number 3 shirt has become a tradition in recent years. But, the 2022 version innovated in color. Before, almost all of Galo’s alternative shirts had “all black” predominance. In 2021, it was a more greyish shirt, with the retro shield.

In the history of Atletico, there has been the golden color in other times. In the centenary year, 2008, the club played a match (against Botafogo) with the gold replacing the white in the starting shirt. This same one was also used in the Summer Tournament in 2009.

Two years earlier, in 2007, the club played against Corinthians wearing fully golden shorts, with the “all black” shirt with white and gold details, when it was counting down to the centenary. The shorts were forgotten after that game.

