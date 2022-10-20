Atltico and Cruzeiro on the list: 20 promises of Brazilian football and fines

O supersports raised 20 promises from Brazilian football with exorbitant termination fines. Atltico and Cruzeiro represent the miners on the list. See, in the gallery below, all 20 jewels and the values of breach of contract abroad.
Minas Gerais football represented by four athletes in the survey. Gabriel Santos (20 years old) and Yan Philipe (18 years old), from the under-20 of the Atlético, have fines of 50 million euros for abroad (approximately R$ 258.6 million).
At Cruzeiro, the goalkeeper (only 16 years old) and midfielder Guilherme Meira (17 years old) have severance penalties of 60 million euros abroad. The amounts correspond to approximately R$ 310.3 million.
20 promises of Brazilian football and their termination fines
- 20. Kau (Botafogo steering wheel) – 17 years old – fine of 45 million euros (approximately R$ 232.7 million)
- 19. Kau (Flamengo goalkeeper) – 19 years old – fine of 50 million euros (approximately R$ 258.6 million)
- 18. Yan Philipe (Atltico midfielder) – 18 years old – fine of 50 million euros
- 17. Gabriel Santos (Atltico midfielder) – 20 years – fine of 50 million euros
- 16. Andrey Santos (Vasco’s steering wheel) – 18 years old – fine of 50 million euros
- 15. Pedro (Corinthians forward) – 16 years – fine of 50 million euros
- 14. Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo forward) – 18 years old – fine of 50 million euros
- 13. Matheus Arajo (Corinthians midfielder) – 20 years – fine of 50 million euros
- 12. stalk (Cruise goalkeeper) – 16 years old – fine of 60 million euros (approximately R$ 310.3 million)
- 11. Bruninho (RB Bragantino striker) – 19 years old – fine of 60 million euros
- 10. Guilherme Meira (Cruzeiro midfielder) – 17 years – fine of 60 million euros
- 9. Gustavo Braga (Athletico midfielder) – 20 years – fine of 60 million euros
- 8. ngelo (Santos striker) – 17 years – fine of 60 million euros
- 7. Giovani (Palmeiras striker) – 18 years old – fine of 60 million euros
- 6. Endrick (Palmeiras striker) – 16 years – fine of 60 million euros
- 5. Matheus Lima (Santos midfielder) – 16 years old – fine of 70 million euros (approximately BRL 362.2 million)
- 4. Elias Manoel (Grmio striker on loan to NY Red Bulls) – 20 years – fine of 100 million euros
- 3. Victor Hugo (Flamengo midfielder) – 18 years old – fine of 100 million euros (approximately BRL 517.3 million)
- two. Matheus Frana (Flamengo striker) – 18 years old – fine of 100 million euros
- 1. Petterson (Flamengo forward) – 18 years old – fine of 100 million euros