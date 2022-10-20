Atltico and Cruzeiro on the list: 20 promises of Brazilian football and fines

photo: Montage with images from Publicity/Atltico and Cruzeiro Yan Philipe (17 years old, Atltico) and Guilherme Meira (18 years old, Cruzeiro) are already part of the under-20 of rivals from Minas Gerais and are promising clubs

O supersports raised 20 promises from Brazilian football with exorbitant termination fines. Atltico and Cruzeiro represent the miners on the list. See, in the gallery below, all 20 jewels and the values ​​of breach of contract abroad.

Minas Gerais football represented by four athletes in the survey. Gabriel Santos (20 years old) and Yan Philipe (18 years old), from the under-20 of the Atlético, have fines of 50 million euros for abroad (approximately R$ 258.6 million).

At Cruzeiro, the goalkeeper (only 16 years old) and midfielder Guilherme Meira (17 years old) have severance penalties of 60 million euros abroad. The amounts correspond to approximately R$ 310.3 million.

20 promises of Brazilian football and their termination fines