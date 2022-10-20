Atltico director Rodrigo Caetano suspended from activities for 60 days

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Rodrigo Caetano was suspended by the STJD and will miss the Atltico for 60 days Atltico will have off-field embezzlement in the final stretch of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. This Thursday (20/10), football director Rodrigo Caetano was judged by the Plenary of the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which maintained the sentence of 60 days of suspension for the executive.

Club manager Victor Bagy was also punished and is out for 20 days. The pair received the sentence on account of cursing against the referee in the 2-2 draw with Gois, in April, in the fourth round of the Brazilian.

Galo filed a request for suspensive effect, but the appeal was denied by the Plenum. As of this Friday, the duo will be unavailable to carry out their professional activities and will also not be able to attend the delegations.

The practical impact, however, is not as great as it seems. The directors will also not be able to give official interviews for the club, but will continue to be able to work normally on a day-to-day basis, in Cidade do Galo, in Vespasiano.

Caetano’s punishment will be carried out in a fractional way, as the penalty is paused after the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, which ends on November 13. After the start of the next edition of the competition, the director must fulfill the remaining 36 days. He is free to participate in the 2023 pre-season.