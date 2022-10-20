Atltico receives approval and will make a sector without seats at Arena MRV

photo: Arena MRV/Disclosure Atltico chooses not to place chairs in a sector at the MRV Arena In memory of the old days of Mineiro, Atltico will keep one of the sectors of the MRV Arena without seats. The club announced, this Wednesday (10/19), that it received the approval of the Fire Department. The chosen sector is the Lower Brahma Sul, which will have a capacity for 2,800 people.

“Attentive to the demands of the fans, but without neglecting fundamental aspects, especially safety, Atltico and Arena MRV always work so that the party at the games in the future of Galo is the best possible. will only be demarcated, observing the maximum capacity of the sector”, says the club’s press release.

The MRV Arena will have a capacity for 46 thousand fans. The opening is scheduled for March 25, 2023, when the club turns 115.

The idea of ​​not placing seats in the sector was a request from the fans. Before Mineiro’s renovation, in 2013, when there were still no numbered seats, the stadium had a capacity for 130,000 fans.

Atleticanos and Cruzeiro residents watched the games on cement stairs. After the renovation of the stadium and the addition of seats, the maximum number of people decreased to around 62,000.

Atltico statement

How is the construction of the arena going?

According to information provided by the ge, the coverage of Arena MRV is 90% complete, and the lawn has already had 30% of the planting process carried out. The interior is approximately 86% complete.

After the completion of the works on the MRV Arena, Atltico will still have to finish the works to come around the stadium. The improvements to the adjacent roads aim to facilitate access for the potential 46,000 fans in the future home of Galo.

The official opening will take place in March 2023. The club from Minas is working, still in the current season, to win a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores and inaugurate the stadium participating in the main tournament on the continent.