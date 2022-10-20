Average GPU market prices continued to decline in October

The main ones affected by the reductions are the RTX 30 models manufactured by NVIDIA

Marked by the launch of several models of GPUs – some of them quite expensive -, the month of october was still marked by a general fall in prices. According to information released by Tom’s Hardware, the main hardware available in stores continues to fall in value, with some models registering monthly drops of up to 17.4%.

The exception to the trend is the NVIDIA’s RTX 4090 that, despite having a suggested price of US$ 1600, already is selling for over $2250 due to high demand. While Intel GPUs go through similar (but less intense) situations, older models — especially those in the RTX 30 line — continue to decline.

According to the website, the RTX 3090, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060Ti suffered on average price drops of 13%, 16.7%, and 11.1%, respectively. With that, the starting price of an RTX 3090 is currently in the range of $940while less powerful models can be purchased by $450 (RTX 3070) and $400 (RTX 3060Ti). The rest of the RTX 30 line also underwent price reductions, which ranged from 1% to 7% during the month.

Older models continue to plummet in price

In addition to the RTX line, some older — but popular — models of the GTX line have also seen generous drops in value. The well-known GeForce GTX 1660Tifor example, recorded a 17.4% drop in its price and can be found for approx. $230 in major US stores.

Something similar happened with the models GTX 1650 GDDR6 (15.8%) and GTX 1650 (7.8%), as well as with the GTX 1660 (9.2%). The falls are mainly motivated by a excess available stockcoupled with the brutal drop in demand from the cryptocurrency market that has been registered for a few months.

Depending on NVIDIA, the drop in the average value of the GPU market should continue to focus on older models, at least for the foreseeable future. The company stated that it intends to sell new models of the RTX 40 line for average values ​​higher than what it charged in past launches, something it attributes to the costs needed to make your latest technological advances.

Source: Tom’s Hardware