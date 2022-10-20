Behind the scenes of the demographic crisis that will cut China in half

On the verge of taking on an unprecedented third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping is preparing to face a serious demographic crisis in his next five years at the helm of China’s presidency. Demographers predict that the world’s most populous country will begin to shrink in 2022, reaching the end of this century with just over half its current population. Although Xi has been adopting measures to encourage birth rates over the past decade, the results have not been satisfactory, especially after the Covid Zero policy, which discouraged young people from marrying and having children. Unemployment, the housing crisis and an aging population are also among the factors hampering the effectiveness of Beijing’s fertility-enhancing measures.

Currently with 1.4 billion inhabitants (something close to 20% of the world population), China should reach 2100 with 800 million people. Last year, the country hit its lowest level of births since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. There were 10.62 million births in 2021, which represents just 7.5 births per thousand people and a birth rate of 1.16 children per woman.

The drop in birth rates poses a threat to the Chinese economy as it starts to result in a lack of labor force in the country. This is because China maintains its high economic indicators based on jobs analogous to slavery, a strategy that demands the existence of a large number of workers.

The result of at least three decades of a one-child policy – ​​instituted in the late 1970s – the population crisis, therefore, is worrying and seems far from having a solution. In an attempt to reverse this trend, in 2015 the CCP allowed two children per couple. Last year, three children began to be admitted, and today the limit no longer exists. The government has also been betting on closing abortion clinics and restricting access for non-medical purposes. According to experts, it is possible that the authorities will even take more drastic measures to limit Chinese women’s access to abortion in the coming years.

By 2013, the one-child policy had resulted in at least 336 million compulsory abortions in China and 196 million sterilizations. If in 1991, China performed 14 million abortions a year, by 2020, the number was close to 9 million. Family planning centers (where abortions, sterilizations and insertion of intrauterine devices are performed) reached 2,810 two years ago, which represents less than 10% of this type of establishment, compared to what the country had in 2014.

Despite this, decades of miscarriage seem to have left deeper marks on Chinese fertility. An anthropologist at the University of Copenhagen, Ayo Wahlberg has researched fertility in China and says that multiple miscarriages can have consequences for women’s bodies, such as infertility. “For me, what is amazing is that after so many years of restrictions [a nascimentos]perhaps fertilization clinics will become more important than abortion clinics [na China]”, considered Wahlberg, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The publication also cites a Peking University study that points to infertility as a problem that affects about 18% of Chinese couples of reproductive age, while the global average is 15%.

Chinese are afraid of having more children

Critic of the one-child policy, Yi Fuxian, who is a researcher in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in the United States, estimates that the lockdowns of the pandemic and the consequent increase in unemployment (which already reaches 20% in cities) will contribute to reducing the number of births in China by one million in 2021 and 2022. “The zero Covid policy has greatly reduced people’s desire to have children,” Yi told the British newspaper Financial Times.

A country’s population stability depends on the average couple having 2.1 children. But Chinese parents don’t seem to dare to go beyond an heir. With a three-year-old son, a 34-year-old Chinese woman interviewed by the English newspaper said that real estate prices and high education costs are essential for her and her husband – a hairdresser who had his salary reduced after the lockdown – not to intend to have more children. “The expense of raising a child is like a bottomless pit. One child is enough. We don’t have the money or energy to generate a second one,” she said.

The Chinese think tank YuWa Population Research estimates that the average total cost of raising a child in the country is almost seven times GDP per capita, while in the US that amount is four times.

Not even the supposed government incentives for birth rates, such as the extension of maternity leave and the creation of new subsidies for parents, including day care assistance, reduced working hours and facilities for purchasing a home, have made the population change their minds. That’s because the Chinese don’t even believe the CCP’s promises.

“As ‘in the mouth of the liar, the truth becomes doubtful’, the blatant disregard for certain standards of well-being in the Chinese business world has crept into some of the young people – in the reports of the NGO China Labor Watch, working hours are well documented. excessive, the omission of maternity leaves, etc. – and that is why they do not believe that they will have a solid support network to deal with the economic and time problems that parenthood entails”, analyzes Luis Luque, editor of the conservative magazine Aceprensa .

A study published in August by a group of researchers from Chinese universities surveyed 6,680 male and female university students aged between 18 and 28. The main objection to procreation pointed out by them was the fear of not being able to reconcile family life and work (complaint of more than 40% of the ears). Then appear financial concerns, fear of childbirth, fragility of the baby’s health and fear of complications during pregnancy.

Another cultural factor to consider is the way the Chinese raised their only children, explains Chinese journalist Xinran, in her book ‘Buy Me the Sky: The Incredible Truth About China’s Only Child Generations’ (Companhia das Letras) . In her research, she had close contact with ten fellow countrymen born between 1979 and 1984, which led her to hypothesize that the one-child policy was emotionally catastrophic for Chinese families. One of the interviewees was a young man who, even after finishing college, did not know how to do simple things like cooking (considering the kitchen a dangerous environment, because of the knives and fire), unpacking and organizing the room (something his mother always did for him) or maintain personal relationships.

“China’s first generation of only children, whom I had been following for ten years, reached marriageable and childbearing age in 2002. Now more than 10 million families of this generation are raising children of their own. an ‘only-children age’ unprecedented in Chinese history,” says Xinran. According to the author, used to being the center of attention, they are not interested in having children and do not know how to deal with the responsibilities of an adult life.

socioeconomic tensions

In addition to the cultural and economic issue, Xi Jinping will also have to deal with a mathematical consequence caused by the party itself: there are not enough individuals of childbearing age to reverse the downward trend in population. Potential parents – that is, people between the ages of 20 and 35 – were born from 1987 to 2002, when the one-child policy was in effect. And worse: there are fewer women of reproductive age today than in 2010 (the estimate is that there are currently 332 million women between the ages of 15 and 49 in the country).

The imbalance was caused by the old restrictions imposed by the government, which allowed selecting abortions by sex, prioritizing births of boys. “Under the ‘one-child policy’, it was ‘understandable’ that couples, forced to have only one child, prioritized men, because, in addition to the fact that many other possibilities of social ascension would be open to them, tradition (mainly in rural areas, and until 2010 most of the population lived in these areas) meant that, once married, it was the woman who moved in with her in-laws or their neighbourhood, not the other way around. With that, the possibility of being alone in old age was more attenuated for the man’s parents”, explains Luque.

As a consequence, China has to deal with socioeconomic tensions as a single person is responsible for two parents and four grandparents, in a country without a significant social safety net.

Another effect is the collapse of the real estate market – a sector that represents about 30% of the national GDP. “The speculative bubble that is bursting was inflated in part by unmarried children, who significantly outnumber eligible women because the one-child policy involved sex-selected abortions. These men look for apartments as a marriage offer. Journalists are reporting on engagements falling apart as unfinished apartments pile up and hope of marriage is dashed,” says Thérèse Shaheen, former president of the American Institute in Taiwan and an expert on Asian economic issues.

“Government central planners, of course, have played their part by inflating the economy with more and more spending on infrastructure and real estate, never mind that the units under construction are never completed and occupied.”

demographic genocide

Despite efforts not to lose population, China is not opposed to abortion in part of its territory. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Uighur (Muslim) and Kazakh women are required to have abortions or implant intrauterine contraceptives in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

While in 2019 the birth rate in China fell by 4.2%, in Xinjiang it was 24% lower than the previous year. Experts classify Chinese practices in the region as “demographic genocide”, although the UN avoided the word genocide in its document.