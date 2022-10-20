Benzema scores 1st Ballon d’Or goal, Rodrygo shines with assists, and Real Madrid beats lantern Elche in LaLiga

At Manuel Martínez Valero, Real Madrid beat Elche 3-0 and remains undefeated and in the isolated leadership of LaLiga

O Real Madrid still packed in LaLiga after the victory in El Clásicoagainst barcelona, last Sunday (16). This Wednesday (19), with exclusive transmission to Star+ subscribersO Meringue visited the Elchefor the 10th round, won by 3 to 0, and shot in the lead of the competition.

With the result, the isolated leaders of the competition added their third consecutive victory, opening 6 points of advantage for the barçawho is the runner-up and still enters the field for the round, this Thursday (20), also broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Elche, in turn, continues with a disastrous campaign in the Spanish football elite and still doesn’t know what it’s like to win in LaLiga. In the last two rounds, the team came from two consecutive draws, but lost again.

The match also featured Karim Benzemawinner of Gold ball in 2022, among the holders at Real Madrid. And, after having two goals disallowed for offside, shirt 9 scored at the end.

The game

Real Madrid started better from the first minutes and that was noticeable.

Soon at 6 minutes, Vinicius Jr. assisted Benzema, who stole the nets, but his goal was disallowed by VAR due to the irregular position of shirt 9.

Even so, there was no way around it and, after continuing to put pressure on Elche’s defense, the leaders and current champions of LaLiga opened the scoring.

To the 11 minutes, after a great move by Vini Jr., Valverde took advantage of the Brazilian’s rebound and dropped the bomb to make it 1-0.

And before the end of the first half, Real had another goal disallowed, this time from alab, who received a pass from Benzema and scored. However, a new impediment was signaled.

As if that weren’t enough, Madrid also had a third goal disallowed in the second half, and once again from the Ballon d’Or.

To the 16 minutes, shirt 9 returned to swell the nets, but the goal was not validated again for offside.

To the 24 minutes, luninwhich has been replacing Thibaut Courtois in Real’s goal, he made a miraculous save after a point-blank header by an Elche player.

It was then that, at 30 minutes, Benzema finally scored his first goal as a Ballon d’Or. After a beautiful play, the attacker received assistance from the heel of rodrygo and pushed to the bottom of the nets.

In the 44th minute, the Brazilian gave yet another assist, this time to Marco Asensiowho scored the third and closed the against against Elche by 3 to 0.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid was the 28 points, follows on the tip and opened 6 advantage for Barcelona and 8 of Madrid’s athletic, that took Rayo Vallecano’s draw, this last Tuesday (18), and stumbled at home in LaLiga.

Elche, on the other hand, remains at the bottom of the table with only 3 points added and no wins.

The guy: Karim Benzema

The Best in the World was the name of the game against Elche.

Despite the disallowed goals, the Frenchman was persistent and, with a beautiful assistance from Rodrygo, he scored his first goal as a Ballon d’Or.

And his goal was extremely important, as Elche had been hammering the Real Madrid defense in search of a draw.

With the goal, shirt 9 now has 6 goals in 11thgames for Real Madrid this season, plus an assist.

Featured for him too: Rodrygo

The Brazilian also played an important role in the triumph of the isolated leader of LaLiga.

With two assists, he helped Real Madrid to have a “quiet” in the game, as Elche had been pressing.

Now the exsaints has 5 assists and 5 goals in 13 games by Meringue in season.

next games

For LaLiga, Real Madrid returns to the field next Saturday (22), from 16:00 (Brasília time), when it receives the sevilleat the Santiago Bernabéu, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Elche, on the other hand, has an appointment on Sunday (23), starting at 9 am (GMT), when they face the espanyolout of home.

Datasheet

Elche 0 x 3 Real Madrid

GOALS: Real Madrid: Valverde (11′ 1°T), Benzema (30′ 2°T) and Asensio (44′ 2°T)

ELCHE: Bay; Palacios, Verdú, Pedro Bigas and Clerc; Mascarell, Morente (Quina), Raúl Guti (Josan), Milla and Nicolás Fernández (Gumbau); Lucas Boye (Ponce). Technician: Jorge Almirón.

REAL MADRID: Lunin; Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez), Éder Militão, Rudiger and Alaba (Nacho); Valverde, Kroos (Asensio) and Modric (Tchouaméni); Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius Jr. (Camavinga). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.