Benzema scores in 1st game after Ballon d’Or, and Real beats Elche

Real Madrid beat Elche 3-0 this afternoon (19) and can extend their lead at the top of the Spanish Championship. Valverde, Benzema and Asensio scored for the merengue club, which still had three goals disallowed for offside in the duel for the 10th round.

Winner of the Ballon d’Or earlier in the week, Benzema was one of the attractions. The French number 9 had to be persistent to score in the first game after being elected the best in the world. After two disallowed goals, the Frenchman scored with Rodrygo and finally left his own. In celebration, he made the VAR signal, playing with the referee.

With the result, Real now have 28 points in the La Liga table. The team opens a six-point difference to Barcelona, ​​which is still playing in the round. Barça face Villarreal tomorrow (20).

Real Madrid don’t have much rest until their next appointment. The merengue club faces Sevilla on Saturday (22), at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the 11th round. The game takes place at the Santiago Bernabéu. Elche will visit Espanyol on Sunday (23).

Valverde and Rodrygo stand out

Real midfielder, Valverde paved the way for the victory of the Spanish leader and dominated the sector. With a lot of movement, he seemed omnipresent and was very participative in the offensive actions. Brazilian Rodrygo gave a letter pass for Benzema to score the second and then left Asensio cool to score.

Who was bad: Boyé

The Elche striker had a golden chance to tie the game at the start of the second half, when the team had its best moment in the game against leader Real. Boyé, however, sent the shot over and ruled out any chance of an underdog.

Real have three (well) disallowed goals

Before swinging the net with Valverde, Real scored a goal in the fifth minute, but the bid was disallowed. Rodrygo scored with Modric and gave a pass to Vinicius Júnior. Shirt 20 found Benzema, who pushed inside. The Brazilian, however, was slightly ahead.

Then, in the 25th minute, Alaba went on the attack and scored with Benzema. The defender got rid of the marking and touched the goalkeeper’s exit, but the goal was annulled by the French shirt 9’s millimeter offside. In the final stage, the owner of the Ballon d’Or went to the net, but Carvajal was ahead at the beginning of the bid.

Real Madrid control and relax

The first half was dominated by Real, who scored one goal, scored two others that were disallowed and rented the attack field. Due to the ease of imposing themselves, having the ball and controlling the game, there was the impression that the visiting team relaxed in the final stage and did not make much effort to create a satisfactory offensive volume.

Elche tries to defend himself

The difference between the teams was visible in this Wednesday’s confrontation. Because of this, Elche, who played in front of their fans, tried to defend most of the time. The beginning of the final stage was the best moment for the team, which launched itself forward and tried to annoy Lunin.

Arbitration

Apart from waiting for VAR to confirm offside moves, Jesús Gil Manzano had a smooth journey. The referee left the home team in trouble by not marking some punctual faults, but did not interfere in the match.

Decisive moment of the match

The decisive moment of the match happened at 30 of the second half. Benzema, after two disallowed goals, managed to swing the net legally and extended it to Real. With the 2 to 0, the Merengues ended any reaction power of Elche.

Datasheet

ELCHE 0 X 3 REAL MADRID

Competition: Spanish Championship, 10th round

Place: Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, in Elche (Spain)

Date and time: October 19, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

Yellow cards: Gumbau (Elche); Rudiger (Real Madrid)

goals: Valverde, at 11′ 1st, Benzema, at 30′ 2nd, and Asensio, at 44′ 2nd

ELCHE: Bay; Morente (Quina), Palacios, Verdú, Bigas, Clerc; Mascarell, Guti (josan), Pere Milla, Fernández Mercau (Gumbau); and Boyé (Ponce). Technician: Jorge Almirón.

REAL MADRID: Lunin; Carvajal (Vázquez), Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Alaba (Nacho); Kroos (Asensio), Valverde, Modric (Tchouaméni); Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior (Camavinga) and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.